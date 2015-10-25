Follow These Remedies If You Hate Flossing

Flossing your teeth every night before you sleep is important.

A study was performed on participants recently. The participants chewed sugar-free gum for up to 10 minutes.

After analyzing the masticated chewing gum, researchers found about 100 million bacteria trapped in each chunk. So, if you want to get rid of bacteria, give your teeth a workout by chewing on gum.

Likewise there are other natural ways to floss your teeth and get rid of particles in your mouth. This article shows you some of the possible ways you can use to clean your teeth effectively. Take a look at some of these remedies:

Cinnamon Bubble Gum - Cinnamon is one of the best home remedies you can use to cleanse your teeth. Cinnamon has properties which will help remove the tartar and clean the yellow enamel. Along with this, the Bubble provides you with good breath.

Peppermint Crush - Peppermint is another home remedy you can use to floss your teeth. Use the stem of the mint to pluck out the particles between your teeth. After 15 minutes, apply the Paste of the mint leaves along your teeth and gums. The nutrients present in mint will get rid of bad breath.

Clove Paste - Clove is another remedy you can use on your teeth and gums to remove tartar. Apply the paste or chew on a clove if you have problems with your gums. It is also a best remedy to get rid of cavities.

Aloe Vera Paste - Aloe Vera is a gentle home remedy which can be used on your teeth to treat and remove particles between your teeth. Aloe Vera should be massaged onto to your teeth and gums. The Paste is effective but the only advantage is the slightly bitter taste.

Jeera Paste - Heard of sauf? Well , this simple home remedy is another effective ingredient you can use on your teeth to remove the tartar. Simply chew on the jeera Paste or jeera seeds. A regular use of this home remedy will also help to treat bleeding gums.