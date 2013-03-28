12 Foods To Reduce Body Heat

The normal body temperature of an individual is 98.6 degrees which keeps varying with slight changes. This temperature is maintained irrespective of the weather. A drop or rise in the body temperature can bring in various health problems so, we have to make sure that the body's temperature is stagnant.
Body heat is a common health problem for many people these days. It is also known as heat stress. The body cannot cool itself and this causes several health problems like internal organs damage, heat cramps, heat rashes, pimples, dizziness and nausea.
Excessive hot weather, working out in hot, eating heat producing foods, drinking less water etc increases the risk of causing body heat.
It is very important to stay hydrated and have healthy juices to reduce body heat. Water & juices flushes out toxins from the body and provides a cooling effect. Apart from drinking these juices, you must also include some healthy and cooling foods that reduces body heat.
MOST READ: Healthy Juices To Reduce Body Heat
As summer is upon us, it is time to prepare your body and reduce body heat. Here are few healthy foods that can reduce body heat. Include these foods in your summer diet to remain healthy.
1. Watermelon
This water-rich fruit is very effective in reducing body heat to a great extent. Being rich in water, it keeps you hydrated and cool. Also know, why having watermelons in summer is a must.
2. Honeydew melon
This is another fruit that can reduce body heat. During summers, have honeydew melon in your diet.
3. Cucumber
This summer food is very rich in water and effective in providing cooling effect to the body. Have cucumber ever day to reduce body heat naturally.
4. Mint
Mint is used as a home remedy to provide cooling effect to the body. Mint leaves juice is the perfect medicine to lower body heat.
5. Radish
Apart from being water-rich, this vegetable is a rich source of Vitamin C, an antioxidant that lowers body heat. Radishes also has anti-inflammatory properties which is effective for fighting heat stress.
6. Sesame
This is one of the home remedies to reduce body heat naturally. Have some sesame seeds with water to stay cool.
7. Fennel seeds
Soak fennel seeds in water overnight. Strain and have the water in the morning to lower body heat.
8. Coconut water
Drinking coconut water is one of the best home remedies to reduce body heat and fight summer health problems like dehydration and summer infections. Apart from this, we give you 8 other reasons on why you should not miss having coconut water in summer.
MOST READ:14 Best Hairstyles To Try With Traditional Outfits
9. Pomegranate
Have a glass of pomegranate juice every day to stay cool and lower body heat naturally. So having pomegranate in summers is highly recommended because of its amazing health benefits.
10. Poppy seeds
Eat a handful of poppy seeds with water before going to sleep. Poppy seeds induce sleep and also regulates body temperature.
11. Fenugreek seeds
It is one of the most popular home remedies to reduce body heat. Eat fenugreek seeds every day if you are suffering from body heat. Take one tablespoon of fenugreek seed, soak it overnight in a glass of water. Strain and drink this water in the morning. To know what happens when you drink methi (fenugreek) water for a month, click here.
Related Articles
- The Abs Diet: 9 Guidelines For Men & Women
-
- 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Brazil Nuts
- 6 Simple Yet Effective Tips To Control Your Hunger
- Did You Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Citrus Peels?
- Kale Vs Spinach: Which Is Healthier?
- 7 Ways In Which Heartbreaks Affect Your Health
- Osteoporosis: Symptoms, Causes & Treatment
- Here Are 5 Diet Tips For Marathon
- Whole30 Diet: What To Eat & What Not To Eat
- Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: The Actor's Diet & Workout Regime
- Marathon: Health Benefits, Injuries & Diet Tips
- Carnivore Diet: Everything You Need To Know