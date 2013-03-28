12 Foods To Reduce Body Heat

Food to reduce body heat, शरीर की गर्मी को करना है दूर, खाएं ये चीज़ें | BoldSky

The normal body temperature of an individual is 98.6 degrees which keeps varying with slight changes. This temperature is maintained irrespective of the weather. A drop or rise in the body temperature can bring in various health problems so, we have to make sure that the body's temperature is stagnant.

Body heat is a common health problem for many people these days. It is also known as heat stress. The body cannot cool itself and this causes several health problems like internal organs damage, heat cramps, heat rashes, pimples, dizziness and nausea.

Excessive hot weather, working out in hot, eating heat producing foods, drinking less water etc increases the risk of causing body heat.

It is very important to stay hydrated and have healthy juices to reduce body heat. Water & juices flushes out toxins from the body and provides a cooling effect. Apart from drinking these juices, you must also include some healthy and cooling foods that reduces body heat.

As summer is upon us, it is time to prepare your body and reduce body heat. Here are few healthy foods that can reduce body heat. Include these foods in your summer diet to remain healthy.