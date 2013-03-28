Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

12 Foods To Reduce Body Heat

By Staff
Food to reduce body heat, शरीर की गर्मी को करना है दूर, खाएं ये चीज़ें | BoldSky

The normal body temperature of an individual is 98.6 degrees which keeps varying with slight changes. This temperature is maintained irrespective of the weather. A drop or rise in the body temperature can bring in various health problems so, we have to make sure that the body's temperature is stagnant.

Body heat is a common health problem for many people these days. It is also known as heat stress. The body cannot cool itself and this causes several health problems like internal organs damage, heat cramps, heat rashes, pimples, dizziness and nausea.

12 Foods To Reduce Body Heat

Excessive hot weather, working out in hot, eating heat producing foods, drinking less water etc increases the risk of causing body heat.

It is very important to stay hydrated and have healthy juices to reduce body heat. Water & juices flushes out toxins from the body and provides a cooling effect. Apart from drinking these juices, you must also include some healthy and cooling foods that reduces body heat.

MOST READ: Healthy Juices To Reduce Body Heat

As summer is upon us, it is time to prepare your body and reduce body heat. Here are few healthy foods that can reduce body heat. Include these foods in your summer diet to remain healthy.

Array

1. Watermelon

This water-rich fruit is very effective in reducing body heat to a great extent. Being rich in water, it keeps you hydrated and cool. Also know, why having watermelons in summer is a must.

Array

2. Honeydew melon

This is another fruit that can reduce body heat. During summers, have honeydew melon in your diet.

Array

3. Cucumber

This summer food is very rich in water and effective in providing cooling effect to the body. Have cucumber ever day to reduce body heat naturally.

MOST READ:Benefits Of Having Honey With Warm Water

Array

4. Mint

Mint is used as a home remedy to provide cooling effect to the body. Mint leaves juice is the perfect medicine to lower body heat.

Array

5. Radish

Apart from being water-rich, this vegetable is a rich source of Vitamin C, an antioxidant that lowers body heat. Radishes also has anti-inflammatory properties which is effective for fighting heat stress.

Array

6. Sesame

This is one of the home remedies to reduce body heat naturally. Have some sesame seeds with water to stay cool.

Array

7. Fennel seeds

Soak fennel seeds in water overnight. Strain and have the water in the morning to lower body heat.

Array

8. Coconut water

Drinking coconut water is one of the best home remedies to reduce body heat and fight summer health problems like dehydration and summer infections. Apart from this, we give you 8 other reasons on why you should not miss having coconut water in summer.

MOST READ:14 Best Hairstyles To Try With Traditional Outfits

Array

9. Pomegranate

Have a glass of pomegranate juice every day to stay cool and lower body heat naturally. So having pomegranate in summers is highly recommended because of its amazing health benefits.

Array

10. Poppy seeds

Eat a handful of poppy seeds with water before going to sleep. Poppy seeds induce sleep and also regulates body temperature.

Array

11. Fenugreek seeds

It is one of the most popular home remedies to reduce body heat. Eat fenugreek seeds every day if you are suffering from body heat. Take one tablespoon of fenugreek seed, soak it overnight in a glass of water. Strain and drink this water in the morning. To know what happens when you drink methi (fenugreek) water for a month, click here.

Array

12. Cold milk

Healthy and cold fluids like milk or lemon juice are effective in lowering body heat. Mix cold milk with honey and have empty stomach in the morning.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue