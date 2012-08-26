5 Effective Exercise Shortcuts to Stay Fit and Healthy

Do you want to stay fit and at the same time not work out much. There is an easy solution to your problem. There are some exercises that you can do without much effort and at the same time get the desired results. Moreover in the mundane activities of day to day life it becomes very difficult on the part of a person to take out enough time for exercises. Follow these easy exercises and stay fit and healthy.

Jumping Rope- This is one of the best exercises for all age groups. It is best done in the open air. Take a jump rope and exercise regularly for at least 10-15 minutes. This is a high fat burner exercise that will help you lose weight. It is also very good for children of growing age as it helps them grow taller.

Cleaning- Do you know that cleaning is one of the best indoor exercises that you can do to stay in good health. Cleaning has many health benefits. It keeps your heart in good health. It also makes your muscles more active. Cleaning can also be classified as one of the best exercises that can relieve you from depression along with improving the blood flow in our body. This one of the most easy and best exercises as you can maintain your fitness along with keeping the house clean at the same time.

Stairs Jumping- This is one of the most easy indoor exercises that you can do to stay fit and healthy the easy way. If you have stairs at your home just keep jumping the stairs for a minimum of 10 minutes. This will burn a lot of calories and make you thin with time. This does not need any other specifications and can be easily done if you can take out just a few minutes for yourself.

Lift Bottles- Why go to the gym and use dumbbells? There is an easy alternative for you. Pick up 1 or 2lts of filled water bottles and lift them by hand taking turns. This will strengthen your hand muscles and is a very good and easy alternative to gym exercises.

Balance- Balancing is one of the most easy indoor exercises that will help develop a proper balance between your head and heart. It synchronizes both these functions. Take a book over your head and walk balancing it. This will also help you develop a proper walking posture.

All these are some easy exercises that you can do at home. There is no more need to go to the gym for rigorous exercise. These easy short cut exercises are ideal for any one to follow. They will help save both time and money without affecting the results.