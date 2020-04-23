Just In
13 Key Symptoms Of Coronavirus You Need To Know
As of 22 April 2020, the novel coronavirus has infected 2,571,545 people with 701,070 recovery cases and 178,281 reported deaths worldwide. In India, the total COVID-19 positive cases near the 20,000 mark.
With each passing day, researchers are learning more about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the symptoms it causes. In this article, we have compiled a list of few coronavirus symptoms, both typical and atypical.
1. Fever
Fever is one of the most common symptoms of coronavirus [1]. Once a person has contracted the coronavirus, the symptoms may start showing within 5-6 days after infection and the body temperature will be higher than 100.4° Fahrenheit (38° Celsius).
2. Dry cough
Cough, especially dry cough, is another common symptom of coronavirus. According to NHS, "A dry cough means it's tickly and doesn't produce any phlegm (thick mucus)". Dry cough causes irritation such as a ticklish sensation or a scratchy feeling in the throat.
Coronavirus: What's The Difference Between A Dry Cough And A Wet Cough
3. Shortness of breath
Shortness of breath is an early symptom of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that a person affected with COVID-19 can feel a prolonged pain or pressure in the chest and they can't breathe fast enough. If you experience difficulty in breathing, consult a doctor immediately.
4. Sore throat
A person infected with COVID-19 may also experience a sore throat, which is usually accompanied by cough. Sore throat causes pain and irritation in the throat and makes it very difficult to swallow food. Your throat may tend to feel scratchy and you may also have a hoarse voice.
5. Body aches and chills
Chills and body aches is a mild symptom of coronavirus. A COVID-19 patient may experience shivering accompanied by pain in the joints and muscles. This may make them feel weak and exhausted during bodily movements.
COVID-19: Types Of Homemade Masks And How They Can Help Lower The Risk Of Infection
6. Repeated shaking with chills
Repeated shaking with chills is a new symptom of coronavirus infection. Chills can come with fever and cause shivering or shaking. The exact cause of this symptom is still unclear [2].
7. Headache
Headache is another new symptom of coronavirus. The viral infection may affect the membranes that cover the brain, resulting in a headache. The researchers are yet to study why coronavirus infection causes headache [2].
8. Muscle pain
Muscle pain is said to be a new symptom of coronavirus. A person infected with the virus can experience muscle weakness and pain. Muscle pain can occur in one muscle group or spread to multiple muscle groups depending on how the virus is causing it [2].
9. Conjunctivitis
Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is an uncommon symptom of coronavirus. A study published in the JAMA Ophthalmology found that a total of 12 out of 38 COVID-19 patients had conjunctivitis [3].
10. Loss of smell and taste
Another uncommon symptom of coronavirus is the loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (dysgeusia). As per a study in the journal International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology, loss of smell and taste has been anecdotally linked to COVID-19 [4].
11. Fatigue
Some people may feel extremely lethargic after they have been affected by the novel coronavirus. A lack of energy or tiredness can be felt while doing some activity. If you feel tired, get yourself checked by a physician.
12. Sudden confusion
Sudden confusion or inability to think clearly can be another sign of COVID-19. A person might feel disoriented and have a difficult time making decisions. If it becomes severe, seek help from your medical provider immediately.
13. Digestive problems
Some COVID-19 patients may also have digestive issues. A study published in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology showed that some patients with COVID-19 have reported gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach pain [5].