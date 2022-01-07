Just In
- 2 hrs ago Sanjana Sanghi’s Mulberry Silk Pantsuit Is What Your Wardrobe Needs; Take A Look At Her Heavy Neckpiece, Too!
- 3 hrs ago How To Treat Hard And Painful Pimples At Home? Tip 6 Is A Shocker!
- 3 hrs ago Computer Model Predicts Omicron May Evolve To Increase Transmission, Immune Escape
- 6 hrs ago Lal Kitab Horoscope 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News Kashif Aslam’s steep rise as a dynamic makeup artist has grabbed the eyeballs of many
- Technology Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Best Smartphones Buy In 2022
- Finance India To Overtake Japan, As Asia's 2nd Largest Economy By 2030: IHS
- Movies Kashif Aslam Serves Perfection As A Young Makeup Artist
- Education UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 2430 Assistant Operator And Other Posts At uppbpb.gov.in
- Sports Bopanna-Ramkumar enter semis, Sania-Kichenok knocked out in Adelaide
- Automobiles Damon HyperFighter Electric Superbike At CES 2022 — 273Km/h Top Speed; 0-100 In 3 Seconds
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Gujarat In Winter Of 2022
Same COVID Vaccine Given As First 2 Doses To Be Administered As Precaution Dose: Government
The Centre on Thursday told all states and UTs that the same COVID-19 vaccine which was administered as the first two doses would be given as a precaution dose to healthcare and frontline workers, besides the elderly suffering from co-morbidities, whose inoculation would begin from January 10.
Private hospitals that function as Covid vaccination centres can vaccinate their staff (doctors, paramedics etc) at the hospital itself, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states and union territories.
They may choose to bear the cost and provide the precaution dose free of cost to their staff, who are eligible and due, or they may provide the vaccination and charge for it.
Under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, more than 148 crore vaccine doses have been successfully administered.
Bhushan said 91 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose and 66 per cent has been fully vaccinated. More than 17 per cent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have also been vaccinated with the first dose within three days of initiation of vaccination for this age group, he said.
"All these are landmark achievements," the health secretary said.
"The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended the administration of the homologous vaccine for HCWS, FLWS and elders (over 60 years of age) with co-morbidities i.e. the same vaccine that has been administered for previous two doses would be given as the precaution dose to the eligible beneficiaries," Bhushan said in the letter.
"The administration of precaution dose to all eligible HCWS and FLWS of armed forces, special forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Cabinet Secretariat may also be facilitated as was done during their primary two-dose vaccination," he said in the letter addressed to the additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretary (health) of all states and UTs.
- healthComputer Model Predicts Omicron May Evolve To Increase Transmission, Immune Escape
- healthWorld’s Most Advanced Artificial Heart To Be Developed By IIT Kanpur With Hridyantra
- wellnessAmazing Health Benefits Of Black Garlic: Good For The Heart, Digestive Health And Immunity
- healthOmicron Likely To Be Dominant Strain Globally In 2022: Singapore Experts
- healthCOVID-19: Urvashi Rautela Launches India's First Saliva-Based COVID Home Test Kit - Angcard
- horoscopeYearly Health Horoscope 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- wellnessWorld AIDS Day 2021: How To Take Care Of HIV Positive Family Member Or If You Are An HIV Patient
- healthAlert! Scientists Detect New COVID-19 Variant In South Africa: Know All About It
- healthCOVID Update: 10,302 New COVID-19 Cases In India In 24 Hours
- babyWorld Pneumonia Day: Childhood Pneumonia Mainly Responsible For Under-5 Deaths In India And Globally
- healthLocalised Prostate Cancer: New Treatment In Combination With Radiotherapy Beneficial, Says Study
- healthNew Potential Breast Cancer Drug Identified: Study