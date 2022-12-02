Over 6,000 Heart Patients In Maharashtra Saved By AI In The Past Two Years Health oi-Amritha K

Maharashtra state health department's AI-equipped program to screen and treat heart disease has so far saved 6,144 people who were in immediate need of treatment, according to officials.

Health officials have indicated that cardiovascular disease rates in Maharashtra are on the rise, affecting both men and women between the ages of 30 and 60. Ischemic heart disease, which is caused by narrowed arteries, has increased the risk of heart attacks. ST-elevation myocardial infarctions (STEMI) are the most common type of heart attack [1].



To address this problem early, the state government launched the STEMI program in January 2020 in collaboration with Tricog Health. The Mumbai metropolitan area accounts for approximately 1,200 patients diagnosed and treated under the program.

Explaining the diagnosis process, Tricog Health CEO Dr Charit Bhojraj said,

"The ECG machine is connected with an artificial intelligence transmitter fitted with a SIM, which immediately sends the report to the cardiologists. The doctor diagnoses the severity of the disease within 10 minutes of receiving the report. If the patient urgently needs angioplasty or any other intervention, we immediately guide them to the hospitals under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Yojana and they are treated free of cost" [3].

In hospitals across 12 districts, STEMI has established 145 centres where patients are screened for symptoms such as chest pain, shivering, and shortness of breath as part of the program.

The AI takes 10 minutes to make the diagnosis report. In the event that any significant findings are made during the investigation, the patient is transferred to one of the 38 hospitals specialized in treating heart-related illnesses. The World Health Organization estimates that cardiovascular diseases such as ischaemic heart disease and cerebrovascular diseases such as stroke account for 17.7 million deaths worldwide.

India accounts for about one-fifth of these deaths, particularly among young people.

According to the World Health Organization, about 35,40,000 people die every year from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in India, with the rate of coronary artery disease (CAD) being the highest among Indians [4].

Despite the lack of accurate estimates of ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) cases in India, experts estimate that there are upwards of 3 million cases annually. The treatment of STEMI has significantly improved over the last few decades, resulting in a significant reduction in mortality and morbidity rates.

Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 17:45 [IST]