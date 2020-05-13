Oral (Tongue And Lip) Piercing: Dos And Don’ts And Self-care Tips Oral Care oi-Neha Ghosh

You must have seen your friends or colleagues who have done tongue piercing and you might be thinking that it looks so stylish. But before you think of doing one for yourself you should know that tongue piercing comes with many risks. Yes, that's right! This article will talk about the risks and the dos and don'ts of tongue piercing.

What Is Oral Piercing?

It is the piercing of the oral cavity by inserting objects such as rings, studs or pins where both ends of the jewellery are confined to the oral cavity.

Tongue piercing is done by making a small hole in your tongue, lips, cheek or uvula (the flesh that hangs in the back of your throat) and a piece of ball-shaped, cone-shaped or cylindrical-shaped jewellery is inserted into it. Titanium, steel, acrylic and niobium are some of the jewellery materials used for tongue piercing [1].

The most common type of tongue piercing is the barbell piercing which is done by piercing in the midline of the tongue. Tongue piercing is also done on the anterior part of the tongue.

Risks Of Tongue Piercing Tongue piercing causes pain, swelling, haemorrhage and infections like bacterial endocarditis due to the trauma in the mucous membranes. And postoperative complications of oral piercing include dysphonia, (hoarse voice), dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing), difficulty in chewing and contact dermatitis. Chronic postoperative consequences of oral piercing have been reported such as prolonged bleeding, hyperplastic tissue, hematoma (collection of blood outside the blood vessel), widening of the piercing hole, formation of scar tissues, etc. Other possible infectious diseases such as hepatitis B, C, D, HIV and tuberculosis caused by tongue piercing have also been reported [1]. 12 Home Remedies To Relieve Pneumonia Symptoms There are many things that you can do before getting a piercing. Here, we list down the dos and don'ts of tongue piercing. Dos And Don’ts Of Tongue Piercing Dos • Choose a qualified piercing professional. • Ask your friends or people with oral piercing about their experience. • Know about the procedures of oral piercing. • Ensure that the piercer keeps his hands clean, wears fresh disposable gloves and uses sterilized tools. • Clean your mouth thoroughly before getting an oral piercing. • Choose the right jewellery. • Inform your piercing professional whether you are on medications or having any sort of allergies. • Ensure that you are fit and healthy and don't have a common cold before you go for piercing. • After piercing, drink cold liquids on the first day and then eat soft foods for few days. • Apply ice for 30 minutes five times a day. • Rinse your mouth with a mouthwash after the first day for five times a day for the first ten days. • Brush and floss your teeth twice a day. • Rinse your mouth properly after every meal. 13 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Tongue Blisters Don’ts • Don't drink alcohol, caffeinated and fizzy drinks. • Avoid smoking. • Avoid putting your hands in the mouth to limit the spread of germs. • Do not drink hot beverages like tea, coffee or hot chocolate. • Avoid the intake of aspirin. • Avoid kissing or engaging in other oral activities. • Don't use a harsh mouthwash. • Don't use tongue scrapers. • Avoid playing with your jewellery. The Human Body: Know About Anatomy, Facts And Chemical Composition Self-care Tips After Tongue Piercing The healing process takes six to eight weeks and during this time you should keep the following things in mind: • Practice good oral hygiene. • Go for regular dental check-ups. • Replace your jewellery with another one. • Watch out for signs of infections like redness, swelling, a bad mouth odour, rash and fever. To Conclude... Choose a true licensed piercing professional if you are thinking of doing an oral piercing. If you experience continuous bleeding and other serious infections, consult a doctor right away.