Did You Know That Your Toothpaste Can Make You Sick

How Can Toothpaste Negatively Affect Your Health?

Toothpaste is nothing but a mix of various chemicals that help brighten your smile (and improve your oral health). However, not all the chemicals used in these tubes of toothpaste are good for your health. Let's take a look at the type of chemicals in toothpaste that can impact your health - so the next time your tube of toothpaste, you know which ingredient to look out for.

Triclosan: An antibacterial chemical, triclosan is marketed with the claim that it helps fight gingivitis [4]. But, triclosan affects the antibiotic resistance of your body and fuels up the endocrine disruption, which can lead to a wide variety of health problems ranging from bone malformation to rare chances of cancer development [5].

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS): Also known as Sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES), this chemical breaks the phospholipids on your tongue, resulting in an enhancement of bitter tastes. This is the reason why everything tastes so bad right after you've brushed your teeth [6].

Artificial Sweeteners: Aspartame that is used to sweeten toothpaste is made up of aspartic acid and phenylalanine [7]. Phenylalanine breaks into methanol when used; however, our body cannot break down methanol into a harmless form known as formic acid. So, methanol poisoning can have fatal health effects on the body [8].

Fluoride: The chemical can cause neurological and endocrine dysfunctions in our body. Children who swallow a large amount of the paste while brushing can be at risk of developing disfiguring dental fluorosis [9]. Excessive exposure to fluoride can lead to tooth discolouration and bone problems [10].

Propylene Glycol: It is a type of mineral oil with industrial grading. It is used in antifreeze, paints, enamels, and aeroplane deicers. It can cause skin, eye, and lung irritation. Propylene glycol may even lead to organ system toxicity [11].

Diethanolamine (DEA): DEA found in many kinds of toothpaste can cause hormone disruption. It can react with other ingredients to form NDEA (N-nitrosodiethanolamine) [12]. NDEA is a carcinogenic chemical and has been linked with cancers of the stomach, oesophagus, liver, bladder, etc. It is also known to have caused organ system toxicity [13].

Formaldehyde: Many brands of toothpaste contain formaldehyde, a common preservative that halts the decomposition process in decaying organisms [14]. Yes, it is used as an embalming fluid for dead specimens. Small amounts of formaldehyde in toothpaste kills bacteria in the mouth, however, high amount of this agent can lead to diseases like tooth decay, jaundice, kidney damage, liver damage etc. [15].

Paraffin: The smooth texture of your toothpaste is due to the presence of paraffin [16]. It's a misconception to use a large amount of toothpaste and brush for a longer time to enhance oral health. Researches have proved that concentration of paraffin may lead to teeth patches, abdominal pain, nausea and constipation [17].

Glycerin Glycol: Do you feel nauseated while brushing sometimes? This is due to the presence of Glycerin glycol. This toothpaste ingredient is used to keep the toothpaste from getting dry. It is addictive and causes nausea [18].