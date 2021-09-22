What Is Bee Propolis? Nutrients, Health Benefits, Side Effects And Usages

Characteristics Of Bee Propolis Bee propolis is a hard and brittle substance that gets soft, gummy, elastic and very sticky when heated. It has a pleasant aroma and the colour of propolis varies from yellow to green and from red to dark brown, depending on the tree from which they have accumulated resins. Transparent propolis has also been seen in some cases. Bee propolis is more dissolvable in lipids than in water. Nutrients In Bee Propolis Raw propolis contains around 50 per cent resins (that include flavonoids and phenolic acids), 10 per cent essential oils, 30 per cent wax materials, 5 per cent pollen and the remaining 5 per cent various organic compounds. [2] There are around 12 vital flavonoids in propolis and some of them are luteolin, catechin, kaempferol and quercetin. The two vital phenolic acids are cinnamic and caffeic acid. Bee propolis contains more than 300 compounds that include, polyphenols, cinnamic acid, benzoic acid, benzaldehyde, tocopherols, diterpenic acids, ketones, terpene, minerals, amino acids, sterols, heteroaromatic compounds and derivatives of these compounds. [3] Some of the essential minerals include magnesium, sodium, potassium, manganese, iron, zinc and copper while vitamins include vitamin C, E, B1, B2 and B6. Resveratrol, an important polyphenol is also found in bee propolis. Can People With Diabetes Include Pineapple In Their Diet? How Is Bee Propolis Collected? Beekeepers collect the beehive and clean out the honey during the honey harvest. The hive scrapings are then soaked in the water which allows the propolis to sink to the bottom and other contaminations like wax, dead bees and wood to float. This separates the propolis which is then collected for use. Some beekeepers also put the beehive scrapings in an oven-proof container along with 2-3 inches of water and bake them at 200 degree-Fahrenheit for around two hours. This allows the contaminations to melt and float while propolis to settle in the bottom of the container. It is then cooled and collected. [4]

Health Benefits Of Bee Propolis 1. Helps boost immunity Bee glue has immunomodulating effects that help boost immunity as well as treat many immune-related disorders. It may help increase the count of white blood cells, evoke higher neutralising antibodies, promote multiplication of B and T cells, induce early protection and also provide a protective effect when used as a vaccine ingredient. This could be due to the presence of high phenolic compounds in bee propolis. [5] 2. Helps heal wounds Bee propolis is an excellent anti-inflammatory substance with wound-healing abilities, especially for people with diabetes and peripheral circulation deficiencies. The chemical compounds in bee glue, especially flavonoids and phenolic acids may induce endothelial cell proliferation that may help fill the damaged tissues and heal wounds at a faster rate. [6] 3. Prevents viral infections This superfood has potent antiviral activities against viral infections like herpes, hepatitis, influenza, ebola virus disease, viral respiratory diseases, retrovirus and yellow fever. According to a study, flavonoids, especially flavones and flavonols in bee propolis may act against a range of viral infections, including COVID-19, the recent pandemic. [7] 4. Great skincare product Bee glue has numerous properties such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibiotic, antiallergic, antiageing and tonic which can help treat or prevent many skin-related conditions such as fungal infections, intertrigo, thrush, burns, acne and cheilosis. It also makes for a great ingredient in sunscreen products due to the presence of caffeic, ferulic and coumaric acid. Propolis is great antiageing food and also keeps the skin moisturised for longer. [8] 5. Helps treat bacterial infections A study has shown that bee propolis is a great antibacterial agent against bacteria strains like Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and multidrug-resistant bacteria. The antibacterial activity is mainly due to the presence of chemical compounds like flavanol, caffeic acid, flavonoid, quercetin, galangin, esters and pinocembrin. Propolis also has antibacterial activities against other bacterial strains like Klebsiella pneumoniae and Listeria monocytogenes. [9]

6. Good for cold and sore throat Cold and sore throat are mainly the result of viral and bacterial infections. As aforementioned, propolis has strong anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial actions that may help reduce inflammation of the lungs and treat cold and sore throat. Propolis is also good against other acute respiratory infections such as seasonal flu and chest congestion and related complications like sinusitis. [1] 7. Improves kidney functions Proteinuria (loss of proteins through urine) is an essential marker of chronic kidney disease, especially in diabetics. According to a study, propolis has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immunomodulatory effects that may help reduce the loss of proteins from the body. Also, it is considered to be safe and well-tolerated by people. [10] 8. Manages arthritis The anti-inflammatory capability of propolis is well-known. As arthritis is an inflammatory disease, its consumption can help reduce inflammation related to arthritis and help ease pain in people with the condition. Flavonoids in propolis may also help reduce the risk of arthritis and other bone diseases to a great extent. 9. Treats mouth ulcers Aphthous stomatitis is a condition characterised by the recurrent formation of non-contagious and benign mouth ulcers. It could be a painful condition with unknown causes. A study has shown that bee propolis can help reduce the outbreaks of mouth ulcers by 50 per cent. It can also help treat the condition entirely. Bee propolis may help improve the quality of life of people who are exhausted with this ulcerative disorder. [11] 10. May help fight cancer Bee propolis has potent chemopreventive effects due to the presence of an abundance of phytochemicals. The resins, that make for the 50 per cent of propolis, are mainly flavonoids and phenolic acids. The resins mainly contribute to the anti-cancer activities of propolis and can be effective against cancer types related to skin, pancreas, prostate, liver, lungs gastric, colorectal, breast, oral and many more. [12]