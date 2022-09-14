Just In
Therapeutic Benefits Of Tulsi And Recipes
Tulsi, or Ocimum sanctum, is a medicinal plant with bountiful benefits. "Tulsi' is the Sanskrit word for the "matchless one." It is known as the "holy basil" because it is a plant that is revered. It also goes by the names "Vishnu-priya" and "Kala tulsi." It is essential to the practice of Ayurvedic medicine.
Composition of tulsi
The compounds in the leaves include:
● Eugenol
● Ursolic acid
● Oleanolic acid
The oils in the seeds include:
● Fatty acids
● Sitosterol
The roots contain:
● 3 tri-terpenes A, B, C
Tulsi is a versatile plant that is packed with bioactive substances and serves a variety of purposes [1][2].
Therapeutic benefits of tulsi:
1. It eases the signs of the flu and the cold.
2. Ayurvedic preparations of tulsi fight against malaria.
3. It mobilizes sputum and mucus in chronic bronchitis and asthmatics.
4. E. coli infections are susceptible to the antibiotic properties of tulsi
5. Antifungal characteristics [3].
6. Aqueous extracts are capable of preventing viral encephalitis.
7. Properties that prevent diabetes.
8. Keeps the cholesterol levels under control.
9. An antioxidant by nature; preserves the health of the skin.
10. Tulsi is known to significantly lower live metabolites like ALT and AST, protecting the liver.
11. Tulsi seeds and leaves reduce blood levels of uric acid.
12. Immunity booster.
13. This is an all-natural, risk-free antifertility medication. It has been demonstrated that ursolic acid inhibits sperm production and prevents zygote implantation [4].
14. Ursolic acid and oleanolic acid have anti-cancerous properties and guard the DNA from radiation damage [5].
15. Helpful in reducing oedema and arthritis.
16. Dental health: used as a natural mouth freshener and mouthwash [5].
Here are some intriguing tulsi recipes to discuss:
1. Tulsi water/ holy basil water for detox
This is the boiled and cooled tulsi water. For best results, have it on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.
2. Tulsi tea
Tulsi tea is a much sought-after concoction in the monsoons. It is warm, tasty, and nourishing. Ingredients like ginger, cardamom, black pepper, honey, mint, etc. can be used for added benefits.
3. Tulsi kadha
The medicinal drink is made by boiling tulsi, peppercorns, cloves, green cardamom, and grated cinnamon in pure water.
4. Tulsi powder
Crafted from handpicked, meticulously washed, and sun-dried tulsi leaves. The dried leaves are ground in a cyclotec grinder and vacuum-packed. Tulsi powder has a longer shelf life when stored in airtight containers. They come in handy all year. They can be added to any beverage for flavour and health benefits.
5. Tulsi-kesar milk
Milk boiled with tulsi powder and cardamom. It is flavorful and an immunity booster [6].
6. Paanch tulsi drops
It is a concentrated solution of five different varieties of tulsi, namely Vishnu-Priya, Basil Sweet-Lemon, Rama Tulsi, Bisva Tulsi, and Kala tulsi. Use it as recommended.
Conclusion:
Tulsi is a great way to start your day. It wakens the body, flushes out toxins, and boosts immunity. Tulsi is simple to grow at home and requires little maintenance.
