Side Effects Of Eating Curd Every Day; Who Should Avoid It Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Curd is one of the most popular dishes in the Indian cuisine. Rich in calcium, vitamin B-2, vitamin B-12, potassium, and magnesium, curd has amazing health and beauty benefits that can be enjoyed by consuming just one bowl per day [1].

In spite of these advantages, there are also certain side effects associated with eating curd every day. And in this article, we will discuss the Side Effects of Eating Curd Every Day and who should avoid it.

Side Effects Of Eating Curd Every Day

It is recommended that you avoid eating too much curd if you have a weak digestive system. It can cause constipation. Please note that this problem only occurs when you consume a significant amount of curd each day.

1. Increases the risk of fracture, especially in women

It is known that curd contains galactose, a compound that induces oxidative stress and glucose, hyperglycaemia, similar to the process in the body following the absorption of fruit juice [2]. Chronic inflammation caused by oxidative stress and hyperglycaemia contributes to cardiovascular disease and bone fragility [3].

2. May lead to weight gain

Because curd contains a high percentage of fat, increased consumption may increase your risk of excessive weight gain. Limit your consumption to one small bowl of curd daily [4].

3. Can cause joint pain

Foods derived from dairy contain high levels of saturated fats and advanced glycation end products, such as curd. When consumed in large amounts, these compounds can weaken bone density, resulting in joint discomfort for arthritis patients [5].

4. Increases mucus production

Ayurveda prescribes that curd be avoided during the winter months since it increases glandular secretion, which in turn increases mucus secretion [6]. Ayurveda indicates that curd is a Kapha-Kar food, so it can cause difficulty for people with respiratory conditions such as asthma, sinus congestion or cold and cough as it can trigger inflammation as well.

Who Should Not Eat Curd?

Here is a list of people who should avoid consuming too much curd:

As curd is a sour food, people with arthritis should not consume it regularly due to the fact that sour foods are known to accelerate joint pain.

Curd is not recommended for people who have weak digestive systems. If you often suffer from acidity, indigestion, or acid reflux, curd should not be consumed at night when digestion is sluggish [7].

Asthmatics, cough and cold sufferers, as well as people with other respiratory diseases, should not consume curd at night due to its mucus-encouraging properties [8].

Curd, but not milk, is digestible by lactose intolerant individuals. However, you may still want to take care not to overeat curd.

On A Final Note...

According to experts, curd is best eaten during the day, preferably in the afternoon. Make sure to eat curd as plainly as possible, as adding sugar to it makes it unhealthy as you are eating white sugar unnecessarily.