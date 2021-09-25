Leading Short Video App Josh And MASH Project Foundation Collaborate To Launch #HungerHarega Challenge Nutrition oi-Boldsky Desk

Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaged short-video app and MASH Project Foundation, an award-winning social enterprise which is enabling an ecosystem for social impact have joined hands to organize the #HungerHarega Challenge from September 8, 2021, on account of National Nutrition Month. Leveraging the power of short-video content, the challenge aims to create awareness around eating healthy and donating food to the needy.

Food and nutrition are mandatory for overall physical and mental health and ever since the pandemic has wreaked havoc, awareness about healthy food and nutrition has started to spread in every nook and corner. National Nutrition Month is observed every year in September to raise public awareness about nutrition and healthy eating habits and to make people understand the importance of nutritional and adaptive eating habits so that they are able to maintain a healthy lifestyle. MASH Project Foundation is facilitating and curating creative content with partner NGOs to encourage people and the society at large to donate more food to the needy and bring about a behaviour shift in the mindsets of the audience to fight hunger.

"Despite the rapid economic growth of our nation, a large section of our society still does not have access to proper nutrition. So, this nutrition month (Poshan Maah), we've partnered with Josh to empower some of the leading grassroots organisations to help us spread awareness on eradicating hunger and malnutrition from our beloved nation through #HungerHarega Challenge, which will invite participants to take a pledge and share creative ideas to fight hunger and malnutrition," said Aashish Beergi, Co-founder & CEO, MASH Project Foundation.

"Each one of us has a certain responsibility towards ensuring the betterment of our society and we, at Josh, have pledged to work towards fulfilling that responsibility, through our collaboration with MASH Project Foundation. Josh is a platform that reaches millions and it brings us great pride to be able to use our platform to bring about a change for the better. We invite our users, creators and partners to join us in our initiative to fight hunger and malnutrition, as we leverage the power of short-form content to encourage positive, sustained change in the society," said Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh.

The participating NGOs and social enterprises include Responsenet Development Services, Little India Foundation, Vaagdhara, Salaam Baalak Trust, PRATYeK, Common People Social Foundation, Rise Against Hunger, The Food Project, Nidhi Foundation, and Foundation for Mother and Child Health and Building Dreams Foundation.

Here is what the NGO partners have to say:

"As per a study by Azim Premji University, food intake reduced drastically during the pandemic due to stoppage of work and loss of income. This Initiative by Josh helps bring partners together with a sense of urgency."

- Kuldip Nar, Responsenet Development Services

"When I was approached for a challenge, the first thing which came to mind is "Feeding is Better than eating". Social media plays an important role for reaching out to people. Josh is a platform where one can create awareness to society in the form of short stories or videos. For me "Hunger has No religion". Together let's join hands and feed as many we can, in a country where every minute, 11 people die out of hunger. Some sources static claim 11 million people die every year due to malnutrition and Hunger."

- Salim Khan, Little India Foundation

"The future of the nation lies in the hands of children and they should be healthy first. Josh gives us a platform to showcase our efforts towards eradicating hunger among children."

- Jayesh Joshi, Vaagdhara

"We pledge that we will try to support as much as possible that no one sleeps hungry. Josh can help us create awareness among people in serving society."

- Ms. Shikha Maini, Salaam Baalak Trust

"PRATYeK envisions an army of young advocates who aim to eradicate all forms hunger and promote Sustainable Development Goal #2 - Zero Hunger."

- Ima Mishra, PRATYeK

"We are doing weekly food distribution programs in Mumbai and Vasai and Virar area and the Josh platform is helping us spread the message to End Hunger."

- Yogesh Karnik, Common People Social Foundation

"Hunger is unacceptable. With Josh now enabling organizations to make a difference using their platform."

- Mr. Dola Mohapatra, Rise Against Hunger

"Our mission is to eradicate hunger and food wastage. We wish to spread happiness by providing meals to the needy."

- Shayori, The Food Project

"At Nidhi Foundation, we ensure that our children learn good habits and partake in healthy & nutritious meals, which strengthens their overall health."

- Nidhi Sharma, Nidhi Foundation

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 115+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 56+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

MASH Project Foundation is an award-winning social enterprise committed to building and empowering a global community of social changemakers. It works with national and international organizations to deliver high-quality social impact through its interventions on community building, capacity development and amplifying impact through campaign and communication support.