10 Reasons Why You Should Eat Raw Mangoes; Side Effects And Healthy Recipes Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Mangoes are considered to be one of the most delicious and nutrient-rich fruits with a wide range of varieties, each having its own taste, aroma and benefits. Ripe mangoes, without any doubt, are liked by all age groups.

But did you know that raw or unripe mangoes too have some great health benefits? Kachchi kairi or raw mango yields as much Vitamin C as 35 apples, 18 bananas, nine lemons and three oranges, says a study [1].

Apart from vitamins, it also carries iron and more than 80 per cent of the daily required magnesium and calcium. Raw mangoes are better eaten uncooked as many of the nutrients like vitamin C will be lost during the cooking process [2].

Today, we will look at the benefits of eating raw or green mango can have on your health.

Did You Know That Sleeping Naked (With Your Partner) Can Help Reduce Stress & Boost Self-esteem?