10 Reasons Why You Should Eat Raw Mangoes; Side Effects And Healthy Recipes

    Mangoes are considered to be one of the most delicious and nutrient-rich fruits with a wide range of varieties, each having its own taste, aroma and benefits. Ripe mangoes, without any doubt, are liked by all age groups.

    But did you know that raw or unripe mangoes too have some great health benefits? Kachchi kairi or raw mango yields as much Vitamin C as 35 apples, 18 bananas, nine lemons and three oranges, says a study [1].

    Apart from vitamins, it also carries iron and more than 80 per cent of the daily required magnesium and calcium. Raw mangoes are better eaten uncooked as many of the nutrients like vitamin C will be lost during the cooking process [2].

    Today, we will look at the benefits of eating raw or green mango can have on your health.

    Health Benefits Of Raw/Green Mango

    Here is a list of scientifically-proven health benefits of the tangy green mango. Take a look.

    1. Promotes Liver Health

    Eating green mangoes is beneficial for your liver health as it helps treat liver ailments [3]. The acids in the raw fruits increase the secretion of bile acids and clean the intestines of bacterial infections. The secretion also helps boost the absorption of fat by cleansing the toxins out of the body [4].

    2. Prevents Acidity

    Raw mangoes are high on antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A and amino acids which work together to neutralise the acid in the stomach, thereby reducing acid reflux and easing acidity [5]. Try chewing a piece of raw mango for quick relief.

    3. Boosts Immunity

    The vitamin C and A in raw mango, along with that of the essential nutrients help improve the immune system [6]. By consuming raw mangoes without cooking, you can avail the maximum benefits of its nutrition.

    4. Treats Blood Disorders

    Studies show that raw mangoes are beneficial for treating common blood disorders such as anaemia, blood clots, haemophilia etc. Being rich in Vitamin C, green mangoes increases the elasticity of blood vessels and also helps in producing new blood cells [7].

    5. Eases Gastrointestinal Disorders

    As raw mangoes are rich in pectin, which are highly beneficial in treating gastrointestinal disorders [8]. It is also an effective remedy for diarrhoea, piles, indigestion and constipation [9]. Green mangoes are perfect for pregnant women, as they help ease morning sickness [10].

    6. Promotes Weight Loss

    Raw mango is one of the best fruits to eat when you want to lose those calories. The raw fruit helps boost your metabolism thus helping you burn more calories, and are also lower in calories and contain less sugar [11].

    7. Boosts Energy

    Experts state that raw mango should be consumed after a lunch meal to help revive one from afternoon drowsiness because eating raw mango gives your body an energy boost, which literally wakes you up [12].

    8. Boosts Heart Health

    Green mangoes contain niacin, also known as vitamin B3, which help boost cardiovascular health [13]. Niacin improves blood cholesterol levels and thereby reduces the risk of diseases like heart diseases, stroke and heart attacks.

    9. Protects From Dehydration And Sun Stroke

    Raw mangoes help reduce the effects of intense heat and prevent dehydration, as they stop excessive loss of sodium chloride and iron from the body, making it a perfect fruit for the summer season [14]. All you have to do is to boil raw mangoes and mix it with sugar, cumin and a pinch of salt for relief. In addition, drinking raw mango juice prevents excessive loss of sodium chloride and iron due to excessive sweating [15].

    10. May Treat Scurvy

    Scurvy is a disease resulting from a lack of vitamin C, which causes bleeding gums, rashes, bruising, weakness and fatigue [16]. As raw mangoes are rich in vitamin C, raw mango or raw mango powder may help cure the issue. Raw mangoes play a vital role in promoting dental hygiene by preventing bad breath and fight tooth decay as well [17].

    What Are The Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Raw Mango?

    Anything in excess is never good. Eating too many green mangoes can cause indigestion, dysentery, throat irritation and abdominal colic (abdominal pain characterised by sudden onset and cessation) [18].

    Not more than one green mango should be consumed daily and do not drink cold water immediately after eating the green mangoes as it can thicken the sap and cause further irritation [19].

    Healthy Raw Mango Recipes

    1. Raw Mango Drink (Aam Panna)

    Ingredients

    • Raw mango - 2
    • Sugar - ¼ cup
    • Cardamom powder - ¼ teaspoon
    • Saffron strands - ¼ teaspoon
    • Water - 5 cups

    Directions

    • Dice the mangoes and mix well with sugar and water.
    • Boil the mango till it becomes soft.
    • Cool it and blend in a mixer.
    • Mix cardamom powder and saffron strands and stir on low flame.
    • Chill and serve.

    2. Green Mango Salad (Kacche Aam Ka Salad)

    Ingredients

    • Raw mango- ½ cup, juliennes
    • Carrot - ½ cup, thinly sliced
    • Cucumber - ½ cup cubes
    • Tomato - ½ cup, diced
    • Peanuts - ¼ cup, roasted
    • Jeera powder - 1 teaspoon
    • Salt to taste
    • Mint leaves for garnishing

    Directions

    • Mix the mango, cucumber, carrot, tomato and peanuts.
    • Add the jeera powder and salt.
    • Mix well, add the mint leaves and serve.

