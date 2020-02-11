6 Signs And Symptoms Of Blood Clot

Types Of Blood Clot The three primary types of blood clots are venous thrombosis, arterial thrombi and cardiac thrombi [2]. Venous thrombosis occurs when stagnant blood gathers, generally in the legs, and forms clots. Arterial thrombi occur when plaque in the blood vessels narrow the passageway so that blood gathers at the constricted place. Cardiac thrombi occur when the heart muscle does not pump in the right cycle, enabling blood to become stagnant [3][4]. Blood clots can cause a stroke or a heart attack. Hence, it is important to recognise the symptoms of a blood clot and seek immediate medical help. If a blood clot breaks free and travels to the heart and lungs, it can become dangerous. The mass of blood that forms a clot can change from liquid to a gel-like or semi-solid state [5]. It is important to identify the signs of a blood clot because when a clot forms inside one of your veins, and not dissolve on its own, it can lead to serious health problems [6]. Read below to find out the most common symptoms of a blood clot.

1. Sudden Cough Unexplained cough is one of the main symptoms of a blood clot, for which you also need to monitor your heart rate and breathing [7]. Any irregularities of any form must be immediately reported to the doctor.

2. Shortness Of Breath This is commonly reported in individuals with pulmonary embolism. The shortness of breath is caused when a piece of the clot may break off and travel to the lung and cause irritation [8].

3. Tenderness When the blood clots in the veins, the blood does not return to the heart and a number of symptoms like redness, swelling, warmth and pain occur in the legs or the arms [9]. This can cause cramp-like pain and tenderness.

4. Chest Pain When the blood clots in the arteries in the heart, the signs and symptoms include chest pain or pressure [10]. When the chest pain is accompanied by deep breathing, consult a doctor immediately.

5. Red Streaks On Skin This is the most common sign of a blood clot. Blood clots can appear in the form of red streaks along the veins and shouldn't be considered as just normal veins. Immediate medical help is required for this [11].

6. Swollen Legs Swelling of legs is also known as deep vein thrombosis, where the blood circulation is affected. This condition prevents the transfer of oxygen to vital organs, causing the swelling and hence it must be treated immediately [12].

On A Final Note… Blood clots are serious, but they can also be prevented. The most important thing you can do to prevent blood clots is to learn about the associated risk. If you experience sudden shortness of breath, chest pressure and difficulty breathing, seeing, or speaking, go to the doctor immediately.