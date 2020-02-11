Just In
6 Signs And Symptoms Of Blood Clot
One of the defence mechanisms of our body is a blood clot. When we get a cut, we start bleeding immediately. At that moment, our blood gets thicker and leads to the formation of a scab that stops the bleeding. When a clot forms inside one of your veins, it may not always dissolve on its own, which can elevate into dangerous and even life-threatening situation [1].
Generally, a cut inside your blood vessels leads to the gathering of platelets, which subsequently discharge a chemical signal so that the strong protein called fibrin comes and forms a clot.
Types Of Blood Clot
The three primary types of blood clots are venous thrombosis, arterial thrombi and cardiac thrombi [2].
Venous thrombosis occurs when stagnant blood gathers, generally in the legs, and forms clots. Arterial thrombi occur when plaque in the blood vessels narrow the passageway so that blood gathers at the constricted place. Cardiac thrombi occur when the heart muscle does not pump in the right cycle, enabling blood to become stagnant [3][4].
Blood clots can cause a stroke or a heart attack. Hence, it is important to recognise the symptoms of a blood clot and seek immediate medical help. If a blood clot breaks free and travels to the heart and lungs, it can become dangerous. The mass of blood that forms a clot can change from liquid to a gel-like or semi-solid state [5].
It is important to identify the signs of a blood clot because when a clot forms inside one of your veins, and not dissolve on its own, it can lead to serious health problems [6]. Read below to find out the most common symptoms of a blood clot.
1. Sudden Cough
Unexplained cough is one of the main symptoms of a blood clot, for which you also need to monitor your heart rate and breathing [7]. Any irregularities of any form must be immediately reported to the doctor.
2. Shortness Of Breath
This is commonly reported in individuals with pulmonary embolism. The shortness of breath is caused when a piece of the clot may break off and travel to the lung and cause irritation [8].
3. Tenderness
When the blood clots in the veins, the blood does not return to the heart and a number of symptoms like redness, swelling, warmth and pain occur in the legs or the arms [9]. This can cause cramp-like pain and tenderness.
4. Chest Pain
When the blood clots in the arteries in the heart, the signs and symptoms include chest pain or pressure [10]. When the chest pain is accompanied by deep breathing, consult a doctor immediately.
5. Red Streaks On Skin
This is the most common sign of a blood clot. Blood clots can appear in the form of red streaks along the veins and shouldn't be considered as just normal veins. Immediate medical help is required for this [11].
6. Swollen Legs
Swelling of legs is also known as deep vein thrombosis, where the blood circulation is affected. This condition prevents the transfer of oxygen to vital organs, causing the swelling and hence it must be treated immediately [12].
On A Final Note…
Blood clots are serious, but they can also be prevented. The most important thing you can do to prevent blood clots is to learn about the associated risk. If you experience sudden shortness of breath, chest pressure and difficulty breathing, seeing, or speaking, go to the doctor immediately.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q. How do you know if you have a blood clot?
A. Your skin will be discoloured, warm and swollen.
Q. Can a blood clot go away on its own?
A. Blood clots do go away on their own, as the body naturally breaks down and absorbs the clot over weeks to months.
Q.Does a blood clot feel like a pulled muscle?
A. Yes. If you feel a pain in your leg, it's likely a cramp or a pulled muscle. But it could be a much more serious condition, that is, blood clots of deep vein thrombosis, also called DVT.