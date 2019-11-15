6 Impressive Health Benefits Of Buckwheat Tea Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

If you are bored of drinking the same old herbal tea and want to try something new, then switch to buckwheat tea. Buckwheat tea is the new health fad nowadays, because it provides an array of health benefits from helping in weight loss to improving heart health.

Buckwheat, scientifically called Fagopyrum esculentum, belongs to a group of foods commonly called pseudocereals. The plant is widely used for culinary and medicinal purposes. The leaves or grains of the buckwheat plant are used in preparing buckwheat tea.

What Is Buckwheat Tea? [1]

Buckwheat tea is a beverage made by steeping either buckwheat leaves or grains in water. Both the leaves and grains are rich in antioxidants and plant compounds such as rutin, quercetin, vitexin, and D-chiro-inositol.

The tea has a nutty taste with a light scent and it is free of gluten, which is important for people with celiac disease.

Now, that you know what is buckwheat tea, have a look at its health benefits.

Health Benefits Of Buckwheat Tea

1. Manages diabetes

According to a study published in The Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, buckwheat tea can help in maintaining blood glucose levels and prevent a spike in blood sugar levels [2] . Therefore, drinking the tea may be useful in the treatment of diabetes.

2. Aids in weight loss

Buckwheat tea is rich in antioxidants and low in calories, which makes it a healthy substitute for high-calorie drinks. Drinking it after your meal will help control binge-eating and speed up your metabolism, thus helping in losing weight [3] .

3. Promotes heart health

Research studies have shown that drinking buckwheat tea regularly will lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. Buckwheat tea's lipid-lowering activity is due to rutin and other flavonoid compounds that stop blood platelets from clotting, thereby preventing blood clots that lead to stroke and heart disease [4] .

4. Improves digestion

Buckwheat tea is rich in fibre, which can help improve digestion and aid in regular bowel movements, thus reducing constipation, bloating and cramping [5] .

5. Prevents cancer

The anticancer activity of buckwheat tea is attributed to the main plant compounds present in it such as rutin and quercetin. A study showed that these flavonoids can inhibit the growth of colon, breast, kidney, and ovarian cancer cells [6] .

6. Treats chronic venous insufficiency

As per a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, buckwheat tea is effective in treating chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). During the study, 67 male and female patients with CVI aged between 22 -74 years were given buckwheat tea. The result of the study was buckwheat tea had a positive effect on CVI patients [7] .

How To Make Buckwheat Tea

Ingredients:

3 1/3 cups (800 ml) water

2 tbsp roasted buckwheat grains

Method:

Boil water in a saucepan and add the roasted buckwheat grains to it.

Allow it to boil for 30 seconds and steep for 3-4 minutes before straining the tea.

Drink the tea warm.

Note: If you are allergic to buckwheat, avoid consuming buckwheat products.

