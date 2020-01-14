Interesting Health Benefits Of Avocado Seed You Didn't Know Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Avocados are one of those fruits that have gained immense popularity due to their incredible nutritional value and diverse culinary applications. They are rich in fibre, potassium, antioxidants and healthy fats.

An avocado fruit has a large seed that is discarded and the fruit is eaten. The seed is encased in a hard shell and comprises 13-18% of the size of the whole fruit. The seed of an avocado is known to have significant amounts of fatty acids, fibre, carbohydrates, and a small amount of protein [1].

Avocado seed is rich in phenolic compounds, a contributing factor for the health benefits it possesses [2].

Health Benefits Of Avocado Seed

1. Lowers cholesterol The fibre in an avocado seed helps increase good (HDL) cholesterol and decrease bad (LDL) cholesterol. High cholesterol is a contributing factor for coronary heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes. The antioxidant activity of phenolic compounds in avocado seed flour has a hypolipidemic effect in lowering cholesterol [3]. 2. Reduces diabetes risk A study published in the Malaysian Journal of Medical Sciences showed that avocado seeds contain bioactive phytochemicals which have the ability to lower the risk of diabetes [4]. 3. Decreases blood pressure Studies have shown that avocado seed extracts can help relax the blood vessels, which further helps to lower high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease [5]. 4. Manages Alzheimer's disease According to a study, avocado seeds are used in traditional medicine for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is due to the presence of antioxidant activity and radical scavenging ability in the seeds that are linked to the treatment of Alzheimer's disease [6]. Avocado seeds have also been found to contain fungicidal, insecticidal, and anti-microbial properties. Possible Side Effects Of Consuming Avocado Seed Currently, there isn't enough evidence to claim that consumption of avocado seeds are safe for humans or not. The research is only limited to animal studies.