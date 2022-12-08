Just In
Coconut Embryo Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Eating This Super Food!
The coconut embryo, also known as sprouting coconuts, coconut pearls, or coconut apples, is a popular treat all over the world. While the name may not sound very appetising, the coconut embryo is a white spongy thing you can find inside mature coconuts [1].
What Is Coconut Embryo?
In the process of harvesting, the outer layer of the coconut, known as the "exocarp," is smooth and green. This fibrous brown husk, called the "mesocarp," is then peeled off, revealing the coconut shell. The "endocarp" is responsible for protecting the white fruit.
A coconut can sprout when it becomes over-mature, becoming a germinated coconut. Once sprouted, the seed inside the shell begins to consume the water, developing into a solid, spongy mass. Instead of seeing the hollow, watery center, you will see the embryo, a large, yellowish mass commonly referred to as the coconut apple, when you open it [2].
What Are The Benefits Of Coconut Embryo?
The below-mentioned health benefits need more studies, and are based on it's composition. Here are the health benefits of consuming coconut embryo:
1. Consuming coconut embryos benefits the immune system since they are anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-parasite in nature [3].
2. In addition to protecting your hair and skin from the sun, it prevents wrinkles, sagging skin, and age spots.
3. It provides a natural source of quick energy and enhances physical and athletic performance.
4. Coconut embryos improve digestion and absorption of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals [4].
5. It may aid in improving the secretion of insulin and symptoms associated with diabetes.
6. It may assist in protecting the body from cancers through the reduction of insulin levels, as well as the removal of free radicals that can lead to premature ageing and degenerative diseases [5].
7. The chemical composition of coconut embryo may contribute to the reduction of heart disease risk and the improvement of healthy cholesterol (HDL) [6].
8. The coconut embryo provides protection against kidney disease and bladder infection.
Weight loss can be achieved through coconut embryos [7].
How To Eat A Coconut Embryo?
Coconut embryos are best eaten raw once they have been opened. The soft, airy texture is part of the experience and will be lost if the embryos are cooked.
If you prefer, you can mix the cubes into fruit salads for an additional flavor variety, or you can dig right into the center with a spoon.
It can be baked or mixed into a variety of dishes.
