6 Surprising Health Benefits Of Black Sapote Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Black sapote (Diospyros nigra) is a species of the persimmon fruit native to Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia. Black sapote is also known as chocolate pudding fruit because it tastes like chocolate. The fruit is known to have an array of health benefits which we will be discussing in the article.

The pulp of the black sapote is either eaten raw or mixed with milk or juice and consumed. It is also used as an ingredient in ice creams and liquors.

Nutritional Value Of Black Sapote [8]

1 cup of black sapote contains 142 calories and also it has:

2.6 g protein

0.8 g fat

34 g carbohydrate

360 mg potassium

22 mg vitamin C

420 IU vitamin A

Health Benefits Of Black Sapote

1. Boosts immunity

Black sapote is a good source of vitamin C, a water-soluble antioxidant that plays a major role in building up the body's immune system. Vitamin C fights against free radical damage and prevents them from further causing damage to the cells in the body. Vitamin C also aids in wound healing, iron absorption, and in the formation of collagen etc. [1] .

2. Strengthens bones

Consuming black sapote can help in building and strengthening bones and teeth due to the calcium content present in them. Calcium is also required for the proper functioning of the heart, muscles and nerves and prevents the clotting of blood [2] . So, don't forget to add black sapote in your diet.

3. Prevents high blood pressure

Black sapote is an excellent source of potassium, an essential mineral that aids in regulating fluid balance, muscle contractions and nerve signals. So, consuming this fruit will further help in lowering blood pressure, protecting against stroke, and preventing osteoporosis and kidney stones [3] .

4. Enhances eye health

Black sapote has a good amount of vitamin A, another important vitamin that is essential for good vision. Vitamin A lowers the risk of eye infections, respiratory problems and other infectious diseases. Studies have shown that vitamin A, when used in combination with other antioxidant vitamins, reduces the risk of macular degeneration [4] .

5. Prevents anaemia

Black sapote contains a significant amount of iron, an essential mineral required for the production of haemoglobin, a protein in the red blood cells that carry oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body. Low iron levels lead to iron deficiency anaemia, a condition wherein the body lacks healthy red blood cells [5] .

6. Improves digestion

Black sapote contains dietary fibre, which is required for improving digestion and preventing constipation. Dietary fibre bulks up your stool and makes it easier to pass through the bowel, thus decreasing the chances of constipation. Studies have shown that fibre can help in lowering the risk of colon cancer [6] .

Other benefits of black sapote include protecting against cancer and heart disease and helps in boosting collagen production.

Black Sapote Recipe

Chocolate sapote smoothie [7]

Ingredients:

1 black sapote

1 cup chocolate flavoured almond milk

Few ice cubes

Method:

Scoop out the pulp of black sapote and discard the seeds and skin.

In a blender, add the pulp, almond milk and ice cubes.

Blend until smooth and enjoy!

