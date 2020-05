10 Foods You Should Eat In Summer

2. Mango Summers are incomplete without mangoes, and why not, they are one of the juiciest and healthiest fruits that can keep many health problems at bay. Mangoes contain an abundance of nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin A, iron, calcium, vitamin B6 and magnesium [2]. Tip: You can enjoy mango on its own, as a fruit salad or a juice. 7 Common Summer Ailments And Ways To Prevent Them

3. Tomatoes While tomatoes are packed with antioxidants and nutrients, they contain a beneficial phytochemical called lycopene that protects the skin from damage caused by the ultraviolet rays of the sun [3]. Tip: Add tomato slices in your salad or add it in a sandwich.

4. Cucumber Cucumber is high in important nutrients, antioxidants and contains a good amount of water and soluble fibre. The high water content in cucumber makes it an ideal food to eat during the hot summer months [4]. Tip: Make cucumber salad, salsa or have it as a juice.

5. Curd Curd promotes healthy digestion, improves immunity and provides a healthy and glowing skin. Curd, when consumed, has a cooling effect on the body, which is the reason it is most consumed in summer. Tip: Add curd in your smoothie or have it as a dessert.

6. Green leafy vegetables Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale and lettuce are a powerhouse of nutrients and high in water content and upon consumption will keep your body cool and hydrated during the summer months. Tip: Add green leafy veggies in your salad. Avoid overcooking these vegetables as the water content can be lost. Stroke: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment

7. Celery Celery also has high water content and contains a great amount of nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin K and folate that will keep you going during the hot summer months. Tip: Chop up some celery and add it in your salad.

8. Muskmelon Muskmelon should be a part of your diet in summer because it is high in water content and possesses essential vitamins and minerals. Consumption of muskmelon will keep you healthy and hydrated in summer. Tip: You can enjoy muskmelon on its own or have it as a fruit salad.

9. Berries Berries such as raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries are loaded with disease-fighting antioxidants that will help strengthen your immune system and keep you healthy during the summers. Tip: Enjoy berries on their own or you can make berry smoothie.