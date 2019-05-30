Cucumber Water: Health Benefits & How To Make Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

There is nothing more refreshing than a cool glass of cucumber water during the summers! Cucumber water aids in the detoxification process and flushes out all the toxins from the body. Incorporating the mighty cucumber into your regular drinking water is the best way to consume the nutrients from cucumber.

Cucumber water is a good substitute to sweetened drinks and keeps you well hydrated. Cucumber is packed with vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre and phytonutrients that help to maintain a healthy body and mind.

Cucumbers are rich in vitamin C, manganese, vitamin A, molybdenum, and several antioxidants.

Health Benefits of Cucumber Water

1. Aids in weight loss

Cucumber water or cucumber detox water is low in calories and high in fibre. This makes for a great addition to your diet during weight loss because it fills you up and keeps the constant hunger pangs at bay.

2. Prevents cancer

Apart from antioxidants, cucumbers also have compounds called cucurbitacins and a group of nutrients called lignans, which are known to play a major role in preventing cancer. A dietary flavonoid fisetin found in cucumbers might help to slow down the progression of prostate cancer [1] .

3. Lowers blood pressure

Potassium found in cucumbers is an electrolyte that helps to regulate the amount of sodium retained by the kidneys. A diet high in sodium leads to high blood pressure, so drinking cucumber water might help lower blood pressure [2] .

4. Hydrates the body

Water is essential for the body to function properly. Doctors advise to drink at least six to eight glasses of water per day. Drinking cucumber water will not only add flavour to the water, but also hydrate your skin and body.

5. Boosts bone health

Cucumbers are a good source of vitamin K. Vitamin K is required to help form proteins that are needed to make healthy bones and tissues as well as to help your blood clot properly [3] . What better way than to drink cucumber water?

6. Promotes muscle health

The potassium content in cucumber aids in the health of your muscle tissues. Drinking cucumber water daily helps in muscle recovery, hydration after exercise and overall physical health.

7. Supports healthy skin

Cucumber water is good for your skin because cucumbers are a good source of vitamin B5, which has been used to treat acne [4] . Drinking cucumber water daily will soothe your skin from the inside out.

How To Make Cucumber Water

Ingredients:

2 sliced thin cucumbers

8 cups water

½ tsp salt

Method:

In a large pitcher or jar, add the sliced cucumbers and salt.

Pour water and stir properly.

Refrigerate overnight.

Drink as much water is required and keep it back in the refrigerator.

Drink within 3 days.

To add more flavour to the cucumber water, you can add lemons, oranges, pineapple, mint or basil leaves.

View Article References [1] Adhami, V. M., Lall, R. K., & Mukhtar, H. (2012). Fisetin, a dietary flavonoid and novel mTOR inhibitor for treatment and prevention of prostate cancer. [2] Tannen, R. L. (1983). Effects of potassium on blood pressure control. Annals of internal medicine, 98(5_Part_2), 773-780. [3] Weber, P. (2001). Vitamin K and bone health.Nutrition,17(10), 880-887. [4] Murad, H., & Nyc, M. A. (2016). Evaluating the potential benefits of cucumbers for improved health and skin care.J Aging Res Clin Practice,5(3), 139-141.