22 Surprising Health Benefits Of Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprout, a type of cruciferous vegetable, is the finest source of protein amongst the surfeit of green vegetables. Possessing a taste somewhat similar to that of cabbage, Brussels sprout can be dubbed as a total health package. Ranging from [1] obesity to heart disease, the cabbage look alike helps promote increased energy and a healthy complexion.

However, Brussels sprout falls victim to a common misconception of a bad reputation as a result of its significant flavour. But this only happens when you overcook the wonder vegetable. Brussels sprout can be easily incorporated into your daily diet and it has a variety of ways on which it can be prepared.

Packed with nutrients that have a definite positive impact on your health, Brussels sprout is exceptionally good for your [2] eyes, bones, skin and your overall health.

Nutritional Value Of Brussels Sprouts

100 grams of raw Brussels sprouts have 43 kcal of energy, 0.3 grams fat, 0.139 milligrams thiamine, 0.09 milligrams riboflavin, 0.745 milligrams niacin, 0.309 milligrams pantothenic acid, 0.219 milligrams vitamin B6, 0.88 milligrams vitamin E, 0.337 milligrams manganese, and 0.42 milligrams zinc. The other nutrients present are

8.95 grams carbohydrates [3]

2.2 grams sugars

3.8 grams dietary fibre

3.48 grams protein

86 grams water

450 micrograms beta-carotene

61 micrograms folate

19.1 milligrams choline

42 milligrams calcium

1.4 milligrams iron

23 milligrams magnesium

69 milligrams phosphorus

389 milligrams potassium

25 milligrams sodium

38 micrograms vitamin A

85 milligrams vitamin C

177 micrograms vitamin K

Health Benefits Of Brussels Sprouts

Offering a range of advantages, consumption of the green vegetable is exceptionally good for your body.

1. Fights cancer

Cruciferous vegetables are known for its ability to lower the risk of cancer, as it is rich in cancer inhibitors. Studies reveal that the sulphur content in Brussels sprout aids your body in the fight against cancer. The sulphur is asserted to have a definite impact in limiting the onset of a prostate, [4] oesophageal, and pancreatic cancer. Along with these, it is also said to have antioxidant properties that remove the free radicals that destroy the healthy cells and elevate the risk of cancer.

2. Improves bone health

Brussels sprout is rich in vitamin K. It plays a crucial role in improving the absorption of calcium and reducing the excessive wastage of it through urine. Calcium is necessary for improving the bone strength and preventing the loss of [5] bone mineral density. Likewise, the plethora of minerals such as copper, manganese, iron and phosphorus in Brussels sprouts help improve the bone strength and prevent bone related issues such as [6] osteoporosis.

3. Balances hormone levels

The volatile compounds present in Brussels sprouts, along with the active ingredients have been found to have a positive impact on managing the hormone levels in your body. It affects the [7] thyroid glands and its functions, which aid in regulating the hormone levels.

4. Improves immune system

Brussels sprouts have a good amount of vitamin C, which is pointed out as being one of the major advantages of the vegetable. Vitamin C is essential for improving one's immune system. It helps boost the immune system by stimulating the production of white blood cells in your body. Acting as an antioxidant, it also helps reduce the development of [8] chronic diseases and oxidative stress.

5. Aids during pregnancy

Folic acid [9] is necessary for expecting mothers as it helps prevent neural tube defects, which is a common condition affecting thousands of newborns every year. Brussels sprouts have a high level of folic acid, thereby making it essential during pregnancy. However, it is advised that you consult with your doctor if you are planning to freshly incorporate the vegetable into your daily diet.

6. Improves digestion

Cruciferous vegetables are known for its dietary fibre content. The fibre helps boosts the digestion process by reducing constipation and bulking up the stool. It regulates the [10] smooth movement of the bowel through the digestive tracts, by stimulating the peristaltic motion.

7. Helps in blood clotting

As aforementioned, the cruciferous vegetable is rich in vitamin K. The vitamin helps in speeding up the clotting of blood, thereby reducing the chances of [11] excessive blood loss in the event of an injury. The vitamin K ensures proper blood clotting, throughout your body.

8. Reduces blood pressure

Brussels sprout possesses a good amount of [12] potassium, a crucial mineral necessary for the proper functioning of your body. Potassium is a vasodilator, that is, it aids by reducing the level of pressure and tension in the blood vessels. It reduces the strain on the cardiovascular system, thereby reducing the risks of stroke, heart attack, coronary heart disease, and atherosclerosis.

9. Quick healing ability

Vitamin C in the Brussels sprouts has a variety of benefits. It helps produce collagen that is necessary for the production or regeneration of muscle, skin and [13] tissue cells. Regular consumption of the vegetable helps in the faster healing of wounds and injuries.

10. Improves metabolism

The vitamin B family nutrients such as folate, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B2 etc., accord to a better and healthy metabolic activity in your body. The regular consumption of [14] Brussels sprout will help your body digest the food properly, absorb the necessary nutrients and also burn the calories on a faster rate.

11. Reduces inflammation

The glucosinolates [15] in Brussels sprout has the ability to control your body's response towards inflammation. It helps your body by reducing the pain and is beneficial for individuals suffering from gout, arthritis, oxidative stress, and other inflammatory conditions.

12. Aids weight loss

Dietary fibre is known to have a positive and effective impact on reducing body weight. Consuming Brussels sprouts will help you in your weight loss efforts as the fibre release a hormone called [16] leptin that will reduce your constant cravings to snack. It also helps reduce bloating and cramping, and clean out your colon and bowels. It has very low calories content.

13. Prevents diabetes

The antioxidant alpha-lipoic in Brussels sprouts [17] have been proven to increase the insulin sensitivity while reducing the glucose levels. It prevents changes that occur due to oxidative stress, which is found in individuals suffering from diabetes.

14. Improves eye health

Brussels sprout is rich in [18] vitamin C, that is known to have an impact on maintaining vision. It improves the eye health by protecting your eye from ailments such as cataracts and other age-related vision problems. Likewise, the antioxidant zeaxanthin protects the cornea from external damages, such as macular degeneration.

15. Enhances blood circulation

The sulphur compounds in Brussels sprouts play a major role in the functioning of the [19] circulatory system. Regular consumption of the cruciferous vegetable helps improve the blood circulation in your body.

16. Supports oxygenation

The rich content of [20] bioavailable iron in Brussels sprouts plays a major role in supporting the red blood cell production in your body. By aiding the process of hematopoiesis, it assists the oxygenation of the tissues.

17. Enhances energy

The rich content of vitamin B in Brussels sprouts are beneficial for [21] increasing vitality. Consuming Brussels sprouts can help in the production and proper utilization of energy by your body.

18. Reduces cholesterol

Steamed Brussels sprouts are reported to have an effective role in managing the [22] cholesterol levels. The dietary fibre in the vegetable combines with the bile acids in the intestine, to carry out its exit from the body. In order to replenish the bile acid, the body will use the cholesterol thereby reducing the existing level.

19. Improves brain health

The antioxidants in Brussels sprout, such as [23] vitamins C and A are effective in improving the memory. Regular consumption of the vegetable helps improve and maintain your brain health.

20. Boosts nerve function

Regular consumption of Brussels sprouts is proven to ensure a properly functioning nerve system. The rich content of [24] potassium in the vegetable, which is an electrolyte effectuates the functioning of the nervous system and the muscles as a whole.

21. Improves skin quality

Rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant, Brussels sprouts are beneficial for your [25] skin as it protects the skin from any oxidative damage. Controlled and regular consumption of the cruciferous vegetable help improves the overall texture and quality of your skin.

22. Good for hair growth

Brussels sprouts are packed with minerals and nutrients such as vitamins A, C, E and K as well as iron, zinc and folic acid that directly contribute towards promoting hair growth. It also helps strengthen weak hair follicles and is beneficial for [26] scalp health.

Healthy Brussels Sprouts Recipes

1. Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

Ingredients [27]

5-6 Brussels sprouts,

1/2 cup toasted walnuts,

1 lemon,

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil,

1/2 teaspoon salt, and

1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder.

Directions

Thinly slice the leaves of Brussels sprouts.

Add walnuts.

Finely grate half a lemon rind into a bowl, and squeeze the juice of the other half.

Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Toss to combine.

2. Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Mustard Dressing

Ingredients

5-6 fresh Brussels sprouts,

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil,

3 tablespoons salt,

3 teaspoon black pepper,

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar,

1 tablespoon grainy mustard, and

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley.

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Toss together the Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl.

Cover with aluminium foil.

Roast at 450°F until golden, for 20 minutes.

For dressing

Mix the apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon parsley, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

Add the remaining oil and whisk constantly.

And finally

Add the sprouts to the dressing and mix well.

Precaution

Although there is no specific proof, it is advised to avoid newly incorporating large amounts of Brussels sprout into the diet during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Individuals suffering from irritable bowel syndrome should avoid Brussels sprouts as it may worsen the condition.

Individuals who are using blood-clotting medicine such as warfarin should steer away from Brussels sprout due to the high amount of vitamin K in the vegetable.