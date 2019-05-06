10 Proven Health Benefits Of The Ancient Root, Astragalus Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Scientifically termed as Astragalus membranaceous, astragalus belongs to the Leguminosae family. The herb has been used in traditional Chinese medicine since ages, due to the abundance of health benefits the miracle herb possess. The plant is also called as milk vetch root, suggesting the importance of the root in benefiting your health. Astragalus is known for the health benefits procured from the usage of its root, which has a long history of being an immune system booster, and an adaptogen [1] .

Although termed as a herb, astragalus is a legume. One of the other names by which astragalus is known by is Huang Qi, as it is used for strengthening the wei qi or the defensive energy of your body (immune system). Some of the other common names of astragalus are locoweed and goat's-thorn, bei qi, hwanggi etc. Astragalus is used in its dried root and powdered form, with its supplement form gaining popularity in recent times [2] .

Highly sought after for its beneficial flavonoids such as the plant-based molecules with antioxidant properties, astragalus has become a popular herbal remedy and nutritional supplement in the global health scenario [3] . The saponins, flavonoids and polysaccharides contribute towards the plethora of benefits possessed by the plant (root), which ranges from boosting the immune system to promoting your heart health. Continue reading to know more about the miracle herb and the possible benefits it possesses.

Nutritional Information Of Astragalus

The miracle herb is rich flavonoids and amino acids. It also has a good content of minerals such as calcium, potassium and iron. It is also high in folic acid and immunoactive polysaccharides; as well as selenium (antioxidant) [4] .

Uses Of Astragalus

Some of the most common uses of the herb belonging to the legume family are as follows [5] :

Chronic hepatitis

Alternative therapy for cancer

Night sweats

Diarrhoea

Energy tonics

Health Benefits Of Astragalus

Some of the most common advantages of the miracle herb are as follows [6] , [7] , [8] , [9] :

1. Protects heart health

Consuming astragalus help strengthen your artery walls and improve your nerve functionality. It can lower the levels of bad cholesterol, thereby boosting your heart health. The cardioprotective nutrients such as the flavonoids and polysaccharides help improve the overall health of your heart.

2. Boosts immunity

Astragalus has powerful antioxidant properties, which help protect the immune system from environmental pollutants and toxins. Its adaptogenic qualities improve the functioning of your immune system and fight off any foreign pathogen and substances - resulting in the improvement of your immune system functioning.

3. Improves sleep quality

Regular consumption of astragalus root extract help improves your overall health, metabolic efficiency, and hormonal balance; which contributes toward improving your sleep quality. Astragalus can help you get uninterrupted sleep and cure insomnia, sleeplessness, or interrupted sleep patterns.

4. Reduces stress

Consuming astragalus has been known to help in dealing with stress. A person suffering from anxiety and chronic stress can depend on astragalus to reduce the level of stress and help promote mental peace. It is also beneficial for people suffering from mood swings and constant nervous tension - as astragalus can help rebalance your hormone levels.

5. Prevents cancer

The saponins found in astragalus is asserted to be beneficial in preventing your body from being attacked by the free radical cells. It prevents the proliferation of gastric cancer cells, in the early stages of cancer development. Astragalus can be used for the prevention of colon cancer, mammary tumour, and urological tumour.

6. Protects blood vessels

Astragalus possesses soothing properties, which can be beneficial in improving your blood vessel health. It helps remove or break down the buildup of plaque that contains fat, cholesterol, and calcium and removes any blockage in the arteries. By breaking down the arterial plaque, astragalus help encourage a balance in the cholesterol levels.

7. Improves kidney health

Several studies have pointed out that astragalus help increases the iron-rich protein, haemoglobin, in red blood cells - thereby reducing the chances of proteinuria (a harmful amount of protein in the urine) development. The nutrients and minerals found in astragalus are asserted to possess the ability to support and improve the functioning of kidneys.

8. Treats cold and flu

The antiviral properties of astragalus make it beneficial in the treatment of seasonal allergies and cold. One of the most effective natural remedies, it not treats the allergies but also prevents its onset.

9. Manages chemotherapy symptoms

Astragalus has been given to individuals who have undergone chemotherapy, to deal with the symptoms. It helps with the healing process and speeds up recovery. Intravenous applications of the herb manage the symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and bone marrow suppression as well [10] .

10. Improves respiratory health

According to a study, conducted to understand the impact of astragalus on respiratory issues have pointed out that a formula predominantly containing the herb helped improve the condition and manage the symptoms [11] . The antiviral property of astragalus plays a major role in treating chronic asthma. It helps decrease the hypersensitivity in the airways, mucus production and inflammation.

Healthy Astragalus Recipes

1. Astragalus root tea

3 to 5 tablespoons dried astragalus root slices

2 glasses of water

Directions

Boil the water in a cooking pot.

Add 3 to 5 tablespoons of dried astragalus root.

Let boil for about three or four minutes.

Pour the tea through a filter, so as to remove dried roots and debris.

How To Use Astragalus

The herb is available in various forms, which help you enjoy the health benefits of it. Astragalus is available in most health food stores and Chinese markets. It is available in the following forms [13] :

Capsules and tablets

Topically for the skin

Tincture (liquid alcohol extract)

Injectable forms for use in the hospital or clinical settings (mostly in Asian countries)

Dried and used in tea

Dosage Of Astragalus

As of now, there is no specific (official) dosage recommendation. However, 9-30 grams per day is the typical dosage [14] , [15] .

According to some studies, the following oral doses has been asserted to be useful for some health conditions.

For blood sugar control: 40 to 60 grams of astragalus as a decoction for up to four months.

For congestive heart failure: 2 to 7.5 grams of powdered astragalus twice daily for up to 30 days (along with conventional treatment).

2 to 7.5 grams of powdered astragalus twice daily for up to 30 days (along with conventional treatment). For kidney diseases: 7.5 to 15 grams of powdered astragalus twice daily for up to six months (reduces the risk of infections).

7.5 to 15 grams of powdered astragalus twice daily for up to six months (reduces the risk of infections). For chronic fatigue syndrome: 30 grams of astragalus root made into a decoction.

30 grams of astragalus root made into a decoction. Seasonal allergies: Two 80 mg capsules of astragalus extract daily for six weeks.

Note: It is critical that you consult a doctor before incorporating the herb into your diet.

Side Effects Of Astragalus

Some of the common side effects of the herb are as follows [16] :

Rashes

Itching

Runny nose

Nausea

Diarrhoea

Irregular heartbeat (when given by IV)

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid consuming astragalus [17] .

. Individuals with autoimmune diseases should avoid it as it may increase the immune system's activity (people with sclerosis, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis).

Individuals taking immunosuppressant drugs must avoid the herb as it may increase the immune system's activity and can decrease the effect of immunosuppressant drugs [18] .

. Individuals suffering from diabetes should avoid astragalus as it can have a negative impact on blood sugar levels and blood pressure.

