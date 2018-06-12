World Blood Donor Day 2018: Benefits Of Spinach, Banana, And Date Smoothie For Boosting Iron

On 14th of June, World Blood Donor Day is observed around the globe. The World Blood Donor Day 2018 theme is 'Blood Connects Us All'. On the upcoming occasion of World Blood Donor Day 2018, we are presenting you a healthy smoothie - spinach, banana, and date smoothie for boosting iron.

Why is blood donation necessary? A decision to donate blood to someone can save a person's life, or even several if your blood is separated into components like red cells, plasma, and platelets. These components are used individually for patients with specific conditions.

Let's look into the details of the benefits of spinach, banana, and date smoothie for increasing iron.

Spinach, Banana, And Date Smoothie For Increasing Iron

Spinach, banana, and dates are good sources of vitamin K. This vitamin plays an essential role in wound healing and prevents blood clots from forming and stops bleeding at the onset of an injury. Men require twice the 120 micrograms of the daily recommended value of vitamin K and women need more than three times the 90 micrograms recommended value of vitamin K.

All these three ingredients will boost up your potassium levels too. A cup of dates contains 1,168 milligrams of potassium. Per 100 grams of bananas contain 358 milligrams of potassium and per 100 grams of spinach has 558 micrograms of potassium. Potassium is an essential mineral which facilitates muscle function and nerve communication and also aids in controlling your blood pressure.

In addition, the benefits of spinach, banana, and date smoothie are that the dates have 10 IU of vitamin A in per 100 grams. Bananas and spinach both contain beta-carotene which converts into vitamin A inside the body that helps to maintain the immune system and enhances your eyesight as well as guides the development of newly produced cells.

Other Health Benefits Of Spinach

1. Stops Deficiency Of Iron

A lack of iron in the diet can have an effect on how efficiently the body uses energy. Spinach is an excellent source of iron along with dates, eggs, and lentils. Make sure you have vitamin C-rich foods with iron-rich foods to increase the iron absorption. Per 100 grams of spinach leaves contain 2.71 mg of iron.

2. Helps In Diabetes Management

Spinach contains an antioxidant known as alpha-lipoic acid, which has been shown to lower glucose levels, prevent oxidative stress, and increase insulin sensitivity in patients with diabetes. Studies have shown that alpha-lipoic acid decreases peripheral neuropathy and autonomic neuropathy in diabetics.

3. Lowers Blood Pressure

Spinach being high in potassium content is recommended for people suffering from high blood pressure. As spinach can help reduce the effects of sodium in the body. A low potassium intake is a big risk factor for high blood pressure patients.

4. Healthy Skin And Hair

Spinach is rich in vitamin A which is necessary for sebum production to keep the hair moisturised. Vitamin A is also necessary for the growth and development of all body tissues. Spinach also is packed with vitamin C which helps in building and maintaining of collagen, which provides structure to skin and hair.

Other Health Benefits Of Banana

1. High In Fibre

Banana is loaded with both soluble and insoluble fibre. The soluble fibre helps in slowing down the digestion process and keeps your tummy full for a longer period of time. That's the reason why doctors advice to eat bananas for breakfast so that you can start your day without having to feel hungry and starving yourself.

2. Good For Digestion

Bananas are good for the digestive system and according to Ayurveda, the sweet taste of the banana is said to bring about a sense of heaviness. And the sour taste in the bananas is known to stimulate the digestive juices. This enhances digestion and helps in building up metabolism.

3. Helps Fight Anemia

Bananas are another fruit that is rich in iron and they are good for anemic people. Anemia is a condition where there is a decrease in the count of red blood cells or hemoglobin in the blood. This eventually leads to fatigue, paleness, and shortness of breath. That is why anemic people should have bananas daily.

Other Health Benefits Of Dates

1. Treats Anemia

Dates are rich in minerals, which is beneficial for many different health conditions. One of these minerals is iron; they make a perfect dietary supplement for people suffering from anemia. The increased level of iron in dates balances out the lack of iron in anemic patients thus, increasing energy and decreasing feelings of fatigue and sluggishness.

2. Maintains The Health Of The Nervous System

The vitamins and minerals present in dates enhance the health of the nervous system. One of them is potassium, the main ingredient in promoting a healthy and responsive nervous system. Potassium also improves the speed and alertness of brain activity.

3. Prevents Abdominal Cancer

Research has shown that eating dates can reduce the risk and impact of abdominal cancer. It is said they work better than medicines, since these are natural and don't have any side effects on the human body.

How To Make This Best Smoothie For Iron-Deficiency Anemia?

Ingredients:

1 bunch of spinach

1 peeled and chopped frozen banana

4 dates, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

Method:

Take a bunch of spinach leaves, wash them thoroughly and add them into the juicer.

Add the chopped frozen banana into the juicer and then add 4 de-seeded dates cut into small pieces.

Add ½ cup of almond milk to the juicer.

Blend the ingredients well.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: What Is Coconut Sugar? 10 Health Benefits Of Coconut Sugar