Amazing Carrot, Spinach & Lemon Juice For Removing Toxins From The Body

Toxins inside the body cause skin rashes, acne and chronic fatigue. These toxins can be eliminated through the liver, kidneys and intestines by drinking fluids and one of them is the carrot, spinach and lemon juice.

This delicious and healthy drink aids in cleansing the liver, kidneys and intestines.

Why Is It Important To Remove Toxins From The Body?

There are a number of factors which are responsible for the build-up of toxins in the body. These include the following:

Alcohol and tobacco

Stress and anxiety

Environmental pollution

Chemical ingredients like additives, pesticides, etc.

Heavy metals like arsenic, mercury, lead, etc.

How Carrot, Spinach And Lemon Juice Helps In Removing Toxins?

1. Carrot

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, folic acid, phosphorous and calcium which make it a revitalizing food. This orange-coloured vegetable can be called a powerful detoxifier due to the presence of vitamin A, which aids the liver to flush out toxins.

Carrots also help to alkalize the body by maintaining the pH balance of the body. It also improves your eyesight and keeps your skin and hair in a better state.

2. Spinach

This green leafy vegetable is excellent for detoxifying the liver because of its pigments. Spinach is considered a diuretic, a laxative and an alkalizer. It's also rich in iron and antioxidants that help fight anemia and prevent premature ageing, respectively.

Spinach is also perfect for cleansing the blood due to its iron, folate, vitamin B6 and vitamin K content. All of these are excellent blood purifiers.

3. Lemon

Lemon has a good reputation for being a cleanser and a purifier because of the vitamin C and fibre content. It acts as a detoxification fruit for the kidneys, liver and intestines.

In addition, lemon strengthens the immune system, improves digestion and reduces joint and muscle pain.

Why The Carrot, Spinach And Lemon Juice Is Healthy?

The detoxifying properties present in these foods have the ability to cleanse and purify the body's organs by making the kidneys, liver and intestines work efficiently.

Furthermore, this juice also prevents any kind of nutritional deficiencies since it is abundant in vitamins and minerals that the body can absorb easily.

How To Make Carrot, Spinach And Lemon Juice?

This toxin-eliminating drink is very easy to make.

Ingredients:

2 carrots

50 g of spinach (2 handfuls)

The juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp of honey

1 glass of water

Method:

Squeeze the lemon and extract the juice.

In a blender, add the other ingredients and then add the lemon juice. Blend it smooth.

If you wish to have a smoothie, you can add 2 tbsp of curd for a creamier texture.

When Is The Best Time To Drink Carrot, Spinach And Lemon Juice?

On an empty stomach in the morning, at least half an hour before breakfast is the best time to drink this purifying drink.

Drinking the juice on an empty stomach will allow your body to absorb most of the nutrients and its effects will be much more powerful.

Drink it for a week and see the results. It will not only improve your physical appearance but will promote overall well-being.

