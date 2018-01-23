Top 12 Vitamin B2 Rich Foods And Their Health Benefits

2. Nuts

Nuts are nutrient dense foods, which are rich in vitamins and minerals. Almonds are the best sources of vitamin B2, which will provide you 60 percent of the daily recommended value. Other nuts that contain this vitamin in smaller amounts are cashew nuts, and pistachios, providing about 4 percent of vitamin B2.

3. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are rich in vitamin B2 and eating them daily will boost the vitamin intake into your body. 100 grams of mushrooms will provide you about 29 percent of vitamin B2. You can reach out for white button mushrooms that contain significant amounts of riboflavin.

RELATED: Benefits Of White Mushrooms 11 Health Benefits Of White Mushrooms

4. Fish

Oily fish like mackerel, katla and rohu are rich sources of vitamin B2. 85 g of mackerel will provide you with about 0.49 mg of this vitamin. Other oily fish like smoked salmon, tuna and herring also contain significant amounts of vitamin B2. So, eat oily fish at least once in a week to boost your vitamin B2 intake.

5. Eggs

Eggs are an amazing source of protein and other nutrients. A hard-boiled egg contains 15 percent of vitamin B2. Similarly, raw, fried or scrambled egg provides 13 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin B2.

6. Broccoli

Broccoli is a good source of essential vitamins and antioxidants. 100 grams of broccoli contains 10 percent of vitamin B2. This green veggie is a healthier choice when compared to other calorie-dense sources.

7. Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds are the richest sources of vitamin B2, providing 27 percent in a 100-gram serving. The seeds are also rich in monounsaturated fatty acids and also contain minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc and selenium. Other seeds that have vitamin B2 are sunflower seeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds.

8. Cheese

Cheese is also a very good source of vitamin B2. Varieties of cheese like goat cheese, feta cheese and parmesan cheese all contain vitamin B2. 100 grams of cheese provide about 81 percent of the daily recommended value.

9. Milk

Milk is also a good source of vitamin B2 and other B-complex vitamins. A cup of whole milk contains 26 percent of riboflavin. You can opt for low-fat milk and other dairy products that are also good sources of vitamin B2.

Vitamin B2 also has several health benefits. Have a look

10. Prevents Cancer

Riboflavin plays an important role in preventing oxidative damage, which is connected to cancer prevention. Sufficient amounts of vitamin B2 may help reduce free radicals and therefore lower the risk of cancer.

11. Treats Migraine Headaches

Riboflavin may help treat or prevent migraine headaches. A high dose of vitamin B2 has been shown to reduce the frequency of migraine problems. So, the next time if you are suffering from a migraine headache, include vitamin B2-rich foods in your diet.

12. Improves The Hair And Skin Texture

Vitamin B2 plays a major role in maintaining the collagen levels, which has an effect on boosting the skin and hair texture. Collagen is required to maintain structure and prevent wrinkles on the skin.