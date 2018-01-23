Top 12 Vitamin B2 Rich Foods And Their Health Benefits

Vitamins are required for the proper functioning of the body. Choosing the right kind of foods in your diet with all the essential vitamins, especially vitamin B2 that is essential for a proper energy metabolism and performing a wide variety of cellular functions, is very important.
Vitamin B2, or riboflavin, is a water-soluble vitamin which is found in the kidneys, liver and heart. This vitamin lowers the risk of heart diseases, stroke, cancer, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases.
A deficiency of this vitamin B2, or riboflavin, can cause cracking or reddening of the lips, sore throat, burning and itching of the eyes, scaly skin rashes, mouth inflammation and anaemia. The most common side effects of vitamin B2 deficiency is migraine and headaches.
Hence, a certain amount of riboflavin is required for the maintenance of proper health. The best way to increase the intake of vitamin B2 is to consume foods that are rich in this vitamin.
Here is a list of vitamin B2-rich foods and its health benefits to overcome this vitamin deficiency.
1. Meat
Red meat, lamb meat or beef are wonderful sources of vitamin B2. Meat will provide you with enough vitamin B2 to meet about 12 percent of the daily recommended value. Include meat liver in your diet to meet your riboflavin requirement.
2. Nuts
Nuts are nutrient dense foods, which are rich in vitamins and minerals. Almonds are the best sources of vitamin B2, which will provide you 60 percent of the daily recommended value. Other nuts that contain this vitamin in smaller amounts are cashew nuts, and pistachios, providing about 4 percent of vitamin B2.
3. Mushrooms
Mushrooms are rich in vitamin B2 and eating them daily will boost the vitamin intake into your body. 100 grams of mushrooms will provide you about 29 percent of vitamin B2. You can reach out for white button mushrooms that contain significant amounts of riboflavin.
4. Fish
Oily fish like mackerel, katla and rohu are rich sources of vitamin B2. 85 g of mackerel will provide you with about 0.49 mg of this vitamin. Other oily fish like smoked salmon, tuna and herring also contain significant amounts of vitamin B2. So, eat oily fish at least once in a week to boost your vitamin B2 intake.
5. Eggs
Eggs are an amazing source of protein and other nutrients. A hard-boiled egg contains 15 percent of vitamin B2. Similarly, raw, fried or scrambled egg provides 13 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin B2.
6. Broccoli
Broccoli is a good source of essential vitamins and antioxidants. 100 grams of broccoli contains 10 percent of vitamin B2. This green veggie is a healthier choice when compared to other calorie-dense sources.
7. Sesame Seeds
Sesame seeds are the richest sources of vitamin B2, providing 27 percent in a 100-gram serving. The seeds are also rich in monounsaturated fatty acids and also contain minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc and selenium. Other seeds that have vitamin B2 are sunflower seeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds.
8. Cheese
Cheese is also a very good source of vitamin B2. Varieties of cheese like goat cheese, feta cheese and parmesan cheese all contain vitamin B2. 100 grams of cheese provide about 81 percent of the daily recommended value.
9. Milk
Milk is also a good source of vitamin B2 and other B-complex vitamins. A cup of whole milk contains 26 percent of riboflavin. You can opt for low-fat milk and other dairy products that are also good sources of vitamin B2.
Vitamin B2 also has several health benefits. Have a look
10. Prevents Cancer
Riboflavin plays an important role in preventing oxidative damage, which is connected to cancer prevention. Sufficient amounts of vitamin B2 may help reduce free radicals and therefore lower the risk of cancer.
11. Treats Migraine Headaches
Riboflavin may help treat or prevent migraine headaches. A high dose of vitamin B2 has been shown to reduce the frequency of migraine problems. So, the next time if you are suffering from a migraine headache, include vitamin B2-rich foods in your diet.
12. Improves The Hair And Skin Texture
Vitamin B2 plays a major role in maintaining the collagen levels, which has an effect on boosting the skin and hair texture. Collagen is required to maintain structure and prevent wrinkles on the skin.
