Nutritional Benefits: Peanut Butter VS Almond Butter VS Cashew Butter

Who isn't obsessed with nut butters? From children to adults, everyone likes it because they are delicious. Nut butters can serve as a quick workout snack and also as a great source of healthy fats. Let's find out the nutritional value of peanut butter, almond butter and cashew butter.

Nuts are fantastic for your health and studies show that people who consume nuts daily have lower cholesterol levels, better muscle and bone mass and are protected against cancer.

So, that's why you should include more nuts and nut butters in your diet. Almond butter, cashew butter and peanut butter could look the same to you but have notable differences in the nutrient composition.

Peanut Butter VS Almond Butter VS Cashew Butter

Here is the nutritional information about the three types of nut butters.

Peanut Butter Nutritional Value

Peanut butter is the most widely consumed nut butter. Two tablespoons (32 g) of peanut butter contains about 190 calories and 16 g of fat. The sugar and the fat content vary in different peanut butter brands.

Peanut butter has a good amount of monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids. It is also an excellent source of protein, magnesium, selenium, potassium, calcium, copper, iron, and a few B vitamins. A 1 ounce (28.3 g) serving of peanut butter provides 15 per cent of your daily requirement for vitamin E, 7 g of protein, and 2.5 g of fibre.

Health Benefits Of Peanut Butter

Peanuts or peanut butter is an excellent source of resveratrol, an antioxidant that can protect you against cancers, heart disease, degenerative nerve disease, and viral or fungal infections. Also, having peanut butter will reduce the risk of early death, keep your stomach full, will boost your energy and give you healthier muscles and nerves.

Researchers have found that people who consume peanuts have better heart health and even health experts say that peanut butter is good for the body.

However, many brands of peanut butter include added sugar and hydrogenated oils and on the other hand, the natural and organic varieties may add sweeteners and additional oils to get the creamy texture.

This may put you in a fix, so, it's better that you consume peanut butter in moderation.

Cashew Nut Butter Nutritional Value

The number of calories and fat content of cashew nut butter is almost similar to that of peanut butter, but it has less protein and more carbohydrates.

Plain cashew nut butter, without salt has 94 calories, 4 g of total carbohydrates, 3 g of protein and 2 g of sodium. It also contains 4 per cent of iron and 1 per cent of calcium. Though, cashew butter is lower in protein compared to peanut butter, it's high in nutrients like copper, iron and phosphorus, etc., and contains a good amount of monounsaturated fats too.

Health Benefits Of Cashew Nut Butter

Cashew butter has the amino acids and healthy fats which help in keeping your heart healthy. The magnesium content speeds up your metabolism and improves your immunity. It's also good for diabetes, fights free radicals and stops them from damaging the DNA membrane, and reduces the risk of gallbladder stones.

Almond Butter Nutritional Value

Almond butter has a higher amount of fibre and protein which makes it more beneficial for muscles and keeps you feeling fuller. It has more monounsaturated fat around 50 per cent and about half the amount of saturated fat.

Almond butter contains 7 per cent calcium, 3 per cent iron and 26 per cent of vitamin E. A 1 tablespoon serving of almond butter provides 2 g of protein, 100 calories, 10 g of fat, 1 g dietary fibre and 4 g of total carbohydrates. It also contains plenty of riboflavin, iron, potassium, and other essential minerals.

Health Benefits Of Almond Butter

Organic almond butter will give you antioxidants that come from vitamin E and helps in lowering your cholesterol. A small serving of almond butter has a good amount of magnesium which is good for heart health as it promotes the flow of blood, oxygen and nutrients. The presence of potassium is good for keeping your blood pressure stable, calcium and copper content aid in muscle functioning and keep your skeletal system strong.

Benefits Of All Nut Butters

All the three nut butters contain phytosterols, which are the plant versions of animal cholesterol. This may aid in reducing increased cholesterol levels (LDL) in your body. These are also good sources of protein, minerals and healthy fats. So, pick your favourite and consume to get all the benefits!

