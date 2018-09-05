National Nutrition Week 2018: Important Nutrients Required In Your 50s

We are back with another article on the nutrition requirements for men and women in the 50s. A woman's body undergoes major changes in the 50s because of menopause and a drop in the level of oestrogen. This causes a reduction in the vaginal lubrication and increases the risk of urinary tract infections.

In men, low testosterone levels cause loss of muscle mass, fatigue, erectile dysfunction and low libido.

In addition to that, low oestrogen levels can cause you to lose bone density putting you at a risk of osteoporosis. A dip in oestrogen also increases belly fat, heart disease and other age-related issues. Physical signs of ageing, a shift in circadian rhythm, losing bone mass, all these start showing up in both men and women.

In order to keep yourself healthy at this age, you should include key nutrients like B vitamins, calcium, vitamin D, fibre and antioxidants in your diet.