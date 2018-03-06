International Women's Day: 10 Foods That Prevent UTI

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is a probiotic food that consists of good bacteria that help to balance the bad bacteria, which otherwise cause UTI. It also improves the symptoms of UTI. So start having yogurt, especially the unsweetened type, to prevent urinary tract infection.

3. Garlic

Did you know that garlic can help prevent UTI? Garlic contains compounds that can kill the bacteria which cause urinary tract infection. The presence of allicin and other sulphur compounds in garlic are helps prevent UTI due to their antimicrobial properties.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, can combat the symptoms of UTI. Vitamin C inhibits the growth of bacteria and makes your urine less acidic and may lower the chances of developing UTI. Eat vitamin C-rich foods like oranges, lemons, tomatoes, cabbage, broccoli, guava, etc.

5. Blueberries

Blueberries contain plant compounds called proanthocyanidins, which prevent the bacteria from binding to the cells in the urinary tract. Blueberries also contain immune-boosting antioxidants that will help to boost up your immune system.

6. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate can prevent urinary tract infection. It has the ability to fight free radicals due to the antioxidants present in them. These two antioxidants - polyphenols and flavonoids - are shown to prevent the symptoms of UTI.

7. Red Wine

Red wine has medicinal properties that have been linked to curing many ailments. Red wine is recommended as an antiseptic and a remedy for ailments like urinary tract infections, anxiety, eye pain, etc.

8. Oats

Oats are rich in soluble fibres that lower the chances of developing urinary tract infections. They are packed full of fibre that will prevent the symptoms of UTI. So, start having oatmeal daily to further prevent yourself from UTI.

9. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are another superfood that can help prevent urinary tract infections. Tomatoes are full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can help protect against the symptoms of UTI. Add fresh tomatoes in your salad to increase the intake.

Additionally, Drinking A Good Amount Of Water Helps!

Water can flush out all the toxins from the body and can prevent all kinds of infections, including UTI. The more you drink water, the more you will urinate, which means the bacteria are flushed out from the body. Drink 1 glass of water every hour once.