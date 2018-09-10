Here Are 6 Healthy Drinks That Can Replace Coffee

Coffee is a much-loved beverage across the world, it provides you with energy and keeps drowsiness away. Though drinking coffee helps in keeping neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases at bay and reducing the risk of liver cirrhosis, gout, colorectal and liver cancer, etc., over-consumption of this drink can lead to various serious health issues and even trigger infertility in women, heart attack, indigestion, headache, etc.
Talking about the nutrients present in coffee, 100 ml of coffee contains 92 mg of potassium, 0.7 mg of niacin, 0.05 mg of manganese, 8 mg of magnesium and 0.01 mg of riboflavin.
The daily intake of caffeine should not exceed more than 400 mg (4 cups) per day. Drinking caffeine in excess can cause caffeine overdose which can lead to death. Some symptoms of caffeine overdose are:
Increased heartbeat
- Anxiety
- Nausea
- Sweating
- Cardiac arrest
- Insomnia
- Dizziness
- Restlessness
- Nervousness
Here are some beverages that can substitute coffee:
1. Dandelion root coffee:
If you love the taste of coffee and are looking for a healthier option which contains lesser caffeine content, this is the best drink you can switch to! It contains nutrients like vitamins A, B, C and D, iron, calcium, and magnesium which makes it a more nutritious beverage than coffee. The calcium and magnesium present in the dandelion root coffee are required in energy production.
2. Matcha green tea:
It is prepared by powdering green tea. Matcha green tea is a concentrated form of green tea which provides you with antioxidants, chlorophyll and fibre. It helps in preventing heart ailments, it's good for people with type 2 diabetes and also aids in fighting cancer. It also provides you with enough caffeine and boosts your energy keeping drowsiness away. You could drink this if you are looking for a substitute for coffee.
3. Masala chai:
This popular Indian drink contains enough amount of caffeine which is sufficient to fulfil your energy requirement. Apart from that this cuppa also contains a variety of Indian spices like cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, ginger, etc., which make this beverage flavourful and also provides us with antioxidants, keeps cold and flu at bay and boosts our immunity.
4. Turmeric tea:
This is another drink which is consumed by many for the abundance of health benefits it provides. This beverage is golden in colour and has a strong flavour. It contains an active ingredient in it called curcumin and it provides the amazing health benefits. It helps in boosting your immunity, reducing inflammation and symptoms of arthritis, preventing cancer and Alzheimer's, etc. People suffering from liver damage and gallstones should include this drink in their diet.
5. Hot cacao:
This drink is energy boosting and is great to have while starting your day. It contains a neurotransmitter called anandamide, which helps in maintaining our mental well being and even triggers happiness. Cacao is also a great source of magnesium which keeps us active.
6. Hot maca:
This drink contains nutrients like proteins and is considered as a superfood. It is used in making lattes and smoothies. It provides you with energy and also aids in managing your hormones. This too is a healthy alternative for coffee which you can switch to.
So these are 6 healthy drinks you can have if you are looking for something that kick-starts your day and are healthier than coffee. If you are a coffee lover you should make sure that you don't overdrink coffee and get adversely affected by caffeine overdose.
