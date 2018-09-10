Here Are 6 Healthy Drinks That Can Replace Coffee

Coffee is a much-loved beverage across the world, it provides you with energy and keeps drowsiness away. Though drinking coffee helps in keeping neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases at bay and reducing the risk of liver cirrhosis, gout, colorectal and liver cancer, etc., over-consumption of this drink can lead to various serious health issues and even trigger infertility in women, heart attack, indigestion, headache, etc.

Talking about the nutrients present in coffee, 100 ml of coffee contains 92 mg of potassium, 0.7 mg of niacin, 0.05 mg of manganese, 8 mg of magnesium and 0.01 mg of riboflavin.

The daily intake of caffeine should not exceed more than 400 mg (4 cups) per day. Drinking caffeine in excess can cause caffeine overdose which can lead to death. Some symptoms of caffeine overdose are:

Increased heartbeat

Anxiety

Nausea

Sweating

Cardiac arrest

Insomnia

Dizziness

Restlessness

Nervousness

Here are some beverages that can substitute coffee: