Health Benefits Of Eating Soaked, Sprouted, And Sour Grains

Eating grains is considered healthy for the body if they are prepared properly. The reason is these grains contain phytic acid, an anti-nutrient element. Here, we will tell you the health benefits of having soaked, sprouted, and sour grains.

Studies have suggested that phytic acid locks away nutrients in the grain and keeps you from being able to absorb the nutrients fully. So, that's why preparing the grains include soaking, souring, and sprouting is essential.

What Is The Difference Between Soaked, Sprouted, And Sour Grains

Soaked Grains

Soaking the grains means that the grains are mixed with yogurt, or apple cider vinegar and left in a warm place for 12-24 hours before cooking. During this time process, the acid in the grains break down the anti-nutrients in the grain and unlock the nutrients for human consumption.

Sour Grains

Souring means fermenting the grains which is most often seen in the form of sourdough bread. Sourdough bread is prepared by leaving the flour and water to sit at room temperature and over time, it ferments and collects wild yeasts for leavening bread.

Sprouted Grains

Sprouting the grains is done with whole grains whereas soaking and souring the grains can be done with ground flour. Whole grains are left in water and the water is refreshed regularly until the seed pushes out a green sprout.

Health Benefits Of Soaking Grains

1. Neutralize The Enzyme Inhibitors

Experts say that the outer protective layer of the whole grains contain enzyme inhibitors. And if these grains are consumed raw, it might restrict the activity of digestive enzymes and metabolic enzymes.

2. Phytic Acid Is Reduced

The outer layer of the grains have phytic acid that prevent the absorption of other minerals like calcium, magnesium, etc. Therefore, soaking the grains before cooking will release important enzymes and bacteria to break down the phytic acid.

3. Increases Vitamins

Soaking the grains will allow the vitamins to get collected in the water. This is essential when you add this water into the cooking.

4. Keeps You Healthy

The health benefits of soaking grains overnight helps in good digestion. It makes your body strong and is able to help you fight against many diseases because the phytic acid is reduced.

5. Helps In Digestion

Soaking the whole grains overnight before cooking will prevent the activity of these enzyme inhibitors. This aids in improving bowel activity.

Health Benefits Of Sprouting Grains

1. Boosts Blood circulation

Sprouts help in boosting your blood circulation by maintaining the red blood cell count with proper amounts of minerals like copper and iron. This aids in supplying oxygen to the various organs and cells to optimize their performance. Sprouts also help in hair growth and generate new blood vessels.

2. Aids In Weight Loss

One of the health benefits of sprouts is that it helps in losing weight. Sprouts are rich in nutrients but have zero calories, without worrying to gain weight. In addition, sprouts are packed with fibre that make you feel full for a longer period of time. It also inhibits the production of ghrelin, the hunger hormone that indicates the brain to eat more.

3. Improves Eye Sight

Sprouts contain ample amounts of vitamin A that help in improving your eyesight and vision. Sprouts also contain antioxidants that protect the cells of the eyes from free radicals.

4. Reduces Acidity

Sprouts aid in regulating and maintaining the pH levels of your body by reducing the levels of acids. Include sprouts in your salads or consume sprouts after completing a meal to prevent acidity.

5. Healthy For The Heart

Sprouts have omega 3 fatty acids that help in increasing good cholesterol levels and lowering bad cholesterol levels. Omega 3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that aid in reducing the excessive stress on your heart. This helps in keeping your heart healthy.

6. Strengthens The Immune System

Sprouts are high in vitamin C as well which makes it a powerful stimulant for the white blood cells in the body. This prevents diseases and infections from attacking the body. Vitamin A is also present in the sprouts that has antioxidant properties that strengthens the immune system.

7. Prevents Premature Ageing

Sprouts have an abundance of antioxidants that help prevent premature ageing. It is also known to prevent the destroying of DNA that is also a cause of ageing. Furthermore, sprouts help combat cell-damaging free radicals that can cause premature ageing.

What Is The Best Way To Eat Sprouts?

When it comes to sprouting, buckwheat, moong beans, black beans, lentils, barley, quinoa, chickpeas, soybeans, and millet can be sprouted.

Here are the ways:

Rinse the grains properly for a minute and then place them in a bowl filled with water.

The water should be above the level of the grains as the grains absorb a lot of water.

Throw away any floating grains or dirt to avoid wastage.

Tie the bowl with a cheesecloth and let it sit at room temperature for 3-12 hours.

Drain the water through the cheesecloth and wash the sprouts again with clean water.

Repeat this process twice a day until the grains sprout.

