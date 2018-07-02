10 Home Remedies To Purify Your Lungs

Nowadays, lung cancer and respiratory problems are on the rise and the reason behind this is pollution in the environment and improper care of your lungs. Today, in this article, we will be writing about how to clean your lungs in 3 days.

Did you know a lot of harmful microbes are swallowed by you daily? So, you need to clean your lungs from time to time to save yourself from various lung diseases. Purifying your lungs is essential, as the dust from the air can also lead to destroying your lungs.

Also, detoxification and purification of the lungs will promote normal lung functioning, rejuvenate lung vitality, reduce swelling and inflammation, help clears mucous from the airways and improve circulation in the lungs.

Furthermore, it helps treat chronic bronchitis, asthma, throat infections, bad breath, etc.

Let's have a look at the home remedies to purify your lungs.

1. Lemon Juice

2. Ginger

3. Limit The Intake Of Dairy Products

4. Peppermint

5. Oregano

6. Yoga

7. Eucalyptus Oil

8. Licorice

9. Castor Oil

10. Lung-cleansing Foods

1. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is extremely helpful in detoxifying your lungs. If asthma, infections and any other lung diseases plague you, drinking lemon juice or lemon water can help alleviate these problems. Lemon juice has vitamin C and antioxidants that help to keep your immune system strong as well.

Take 1 or 2 glasses of lemon juice before breakfast.

If you don't like lemons, you can either have cranberry juice or pineapple juice.

2. Ginger

Ginger can also help to detoxify your lungs because it has several chemical compounds that help the lungs to function more effectively. Ginger helps in eliminating air pollutants from the air passages before they irritate your lungs; in addition, ginger is also known for treating lung cancer.

Drink 2 to 3 cups of ginger tea every day.

You could also use raw ginger in your cooking.

3. Limit The Intake Of Dairy Products

Dairy products are surely an essential part of your daily diet, but they are known to contain a lot of toxins which are harmful for the lungs. So, limiting the intake of dairy products in your diet will help purify the lungs.

Dairy products like cheese, curd, and milk should be eaten in moderate amounts.

4. Peppermint

Peppermint is another home remedy to clean your lungs in 3 days. Peppermint leaves and peppermint oil contain menthol that helps relax the smooth muscles of the respiratory tract. This enhances breathing effortlessly and helps clear symptoms of any upper respiratory congestion.

Chew 3 to 5 peppermint leaves daily for achieving strong lungs.

Drinking 2 cups of peppermint tea daily will also help.

5. Oregano

Oregano is rich in compounds like terpenes and carvacrol which act as lung-cleaning elements. The herb can also aid in lowering inflammation and congestion in the lungs by improving the condition of nasal passages and the health of your respiratory tract.

Drink 2 cups of oregano tea daily to reduce the effects of asthma and other respiratory problems.

Also, you can add two drops of oregano oil to a cup of herbal tea or a glass of warm milk.

6. Yoga

Performing yoga for half an hour can flush all the impurities out of your body. Deep breathing is a type of yoga asana that helps improve lung capacity, strengthens the lungs, and cleanses them. Furthermore, yoga will reduce the effects of stress as well.

Lie flat on your back and place your hands on your stomach.

Close your eyes and breathe in deeply counting to 5.

Hold your breath for 2 seconds and slowly breathe out while counting till 5.

Repeat 9 to 10 times.

7. Eucalyptus Oil

Eucalyptus oil is beneficial for the lungs because of its potent decongestant, antiseptic, and expectorant properties. Eucalyptus oil can fight congestion, sooth sinus passages, and can even ease a cough.

Add 5 to 10 drops of eucalyptus essential oil to a pot of hot water.

Cover your head with a towel and inhale the steam.

8. Licorice

Licorice is another effective herb that can cleanse your lungs. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help reduce inflammation of the bronchial tubes. Licorice also contains antiviral properties and antibacterial properties that help prevent and treat mild lung infections.

Drink 2 to 3 cups of licorice root tea for a few days when you suffer from lung problems.

You can also mix ½ teaspoon of licorice powder with a little honey and have it twice a day for a few days.

9. Castor Oil

Castor oil can help cleanse your lungs by releasing the toxins out of your body. This oil is like a health tonic that eases congestion and eliminates waste from the uterus, liver, and digestive system. Castor oil reduces inflammation and improves lymphatic circulation too.

Use castor oil just like a vapour rub on chest.

10. Lung-cleansing Foods

There are certain foods that affect the health of your lungs. These foods stimulate the body's natural cleansing mechanisms and strengthen the immune system. Cayenne pepper and pistachio are one of the foods that are really wonderful for cleaning your lungs. Pistachios reduce the chances of lung cancer.

Include antioxidant-rich foods like onion, garlic, cayenne pepper, ginger, turmeric, apples, green tea, and oregano in your diet.

Eat foods rich in folate like black beans and lentils.

