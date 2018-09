Can Drinking Coffee Before A Nap Trigger Your Energy Levels?

Nutritional Value Of Coffee: Coffee is rich in various micronutrients, here's the nutritional value of 100 ml of black coffee: Potassium- 92 mg

Manganese- 0.05 mg

Magnesium- 8 mg

Niacin- 0.7 mg

Riboflavin- 0.01 mg Coffee also has traces of sodium in it. The quantity of milk, cream, sugar, etc., you add to your coffee it will change its nutritional value.

Does Drinking Coffee Before Napping Really Leave You Energised? Drinking coffee affects a chemical called adenosine which plays a role in inducing sleep. Coffee plays a role in making you feel less sleepy by not letting your brain receive adenosine; it acts as a adenosine-receptor antagonist. Coffee might help in boosting your energy levels if you have it before taking a nap according to the scientists. As you sleep, the levels of adenosine starts depleting, and the caffeine you consumed has to compete with lesser amounts of adenosine for the receptors present in your brain. Sleep is believed to amplify the impact of coffee by increasing the number of receptors present in your brain, and this is thought to be the reason behind the surge in energy levels post having a nap after drinking coffee. The impact of coffee on you won't be instant, your body would take some time till it is felt by your body.