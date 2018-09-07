Can Drinking Coffee Before A Nap Trigger Your Energy Levels?

Drinking coffee has both good and bad impacts on your health. Coffee is known for boosting your energy levels and keeping you focused but does drinking coffee before a nap leave you energised?

The health benefits of this beverage include protecting you from liver cirrhosis and lowering the risk of a number of diseases like diabetes, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease, heart ailments, multiple sclerosis, gout risk, as well as colorectal and liver cancer. Some studies even revealed that consuming 4 or more cups of coffee aids in combating depression.

Overdrinking it can trigger various health risks such as triggering the risk of heart attacks amongst young people, it's linked to early death, raises the risk of causing incontinence by 70%, leads to headache, indigestion, reduces fertility in women and even causes death (in case you have a caffeine sensitivity).