Chicken VS Turkey Nutrition

2. Calories

Both chicken and turkey meat contain a few calories which are useful for losing and maintaining a healthy weight. However, turkey meat has the lowest calories than chicken. A boneless turkey breast contains just 123 calories and skinless, boneless chicken breast contains 135 calories.

3. Amino Acid Profiles

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein. The amino acids have an effect on muscle gain linked to optimal muscular growth and repair. Turkey meat is superior in its amino acid content than chicken.

4. Fat

What do you think which meat is low in fat? Turkey meat is much leaner when compared to chicken. If you want to lose weight, turkey meat would be the best option. But again, having chicken meat would help in your weight loss goal too.

5. Protein

According to the Institute of Medicine, women require 46 grams of protein, pregnant and nursing women need 71 grams of protein daily. So, chicken breast and turkey breast both will provide you with 26 grams of protein. You can eat lean protein thrice a week to fulfil the protein requirements.

6. Vitamins And Minerals

Chicken and turkey meat both have similar vitamins and minerals. Vitamin B6, phosphorous, riboflavin, etc., are all present in these two meat types. Selenium and copper being the highest minerals in turkey help to maintain a healthy immune system.

7. Carbohydrates

Chicken and turkey meat are similar when it comes to carbohydrate and cholesterol. Both forms of poultry are skinless, low in carbohydrates and low in fat. Turkey breast contains 70 milligrams of cholesterol and chicken breast contains 90 milligrams of cholesterol.

8. Flavour And Texture Are The Same

Chicken and turkey breast are so similar in taste and texture that you will not be able to distinguish. Chicken breasts taste slightly bland than turkey breast and the latter has a firmer texture as well. But, both meat products are almost the same.

9. Antioxidants

Turkey is low in saturated fat and is a good source of antioxidants. But, chicken is not left behind either. Both contain powerful antioxidants and help in proper endocrine function and maintain the hormone levels.

10. Cooked In The Same Way

Chicken and turkey meat can be eaten throughout the year. Turkey meat is a part of the traditional thanksgiving food. In the United States, about 46 million of turkeys are consumed on the thanksgiving day. Chicken meat is also roasted, baked and added in various recipes.