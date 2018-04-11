Best And Worst Foods To Juice For Your Health

Do you prefer consuming homemade juices or packaged juices? Some might say yes and some might say no to the former or latter, or it just might be the opposite. Juicing has gained immense importance for its ability to energize, alkalise, detox and rejuvenate both inside and out of your body. So, here's a quick guide through about the best and worst foods to juice.

Some might say juices are not that bad. Let us remind you that juices you buy from stores contain added amounts of sugar which can result in weight gain or high blood pressure. Even drinking 2-3 cups of juice can result in taking in too many calories if it becomes a habit.

According to the 2015 Dietary guidelines for Americans, 100 percent homemade fruit juice can count towards your daily recommended amount of fruit. Men and women aged 19 to 30 should have 2 cups of fruit per day. Women above 31 should consume 1½ cups of fruit per day. Drinking a cup of 100 percent fruit juice counts as one cup of fruit per day.

So, read on to know the best and worst foods to juice.

1. Best: Vegetable Juice

Including vegetables as a part of your diet is good for health. Different vegetables have different kinds of nutrients that play a significant role in the proper functioning of the body. For instance, tomatoes contain lycopene, a naturally occurring chemical that gives fruits and vegetables a red colour. Lycopene is one of the pigments called carotenoids which helps to lower the risk of prostate cancer. Beetroot juice also contains lycopene that may help curb blood pressure.

2. Worst: Juice Cocktails

Avoid juices like juice cocktail, juice-flavoured beverage and juice drink. Because most of these products have only small amounts of real fruit juice. Apart from that, their main ingredients are usually water, small amounts of juice and a type of sweetener, especially high-fructose corn syrup. High-fructose corn syrup can lead to weight gain, increased cholesterol levels, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, leaky gut syndrome and so on.

3. Good: 100 Percent Natural Fruit Juice

100 percent fruit juices are excellent sources of vitamins and minerals. Especially vitamin C and potassium. But the problem lies in that too much of juice can be an extra source of sugar and calories. In fruit juices, the fibre and phytonutrients are not present as much as it's present in whole fruits. That's the reason health experts recommend sticking to one juice serving per day.

4. Good: Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate juice tops the list for being the biggest nutritional payoff per sip. Though pomegranate juice is high in sugar and calories, it provides you with a lot of good nutrients called antioxidants. It has the highest number of antioxidants than most of the other fruit juices. Pomegranate juice also has three times more antioxidants than red wine and green tea. The juice helps remove free radicals, protect cells from damage and reduces inflammation.

5. Good: Cranberry Juice

Cranberry juice is loaded with vitamin C, which is required by your immune system. Vitamin C is also known as ascorbic acid, which is necessary for the growth, development and repair of all body tissues. It also has its involvement in many body functions, including formation of collagen, absorption of iron, the immune system, wound healing and maintenance of the bones and teeth.

6. Worse: Store-Bought Juice

Store-bought fruit juice is the worst juice because it contains added sugar. The food manufacturers add sugar to balance the tart flavour of some juices. Also, did you know that mixed fruit juices tend to have added sugar or are made from concentrate. They neither provide essential nutrients or have more sugar than necessary.

7. Good: Red Grape Juice

Red grape juice has flavonoids and resveratrol that are good for your health. It is also a powerhouse of antioxidants and contain a wide range of phytonutrients right from carotenoids to polyphenols. Red grape juice also has high amounts of potassium that prevents a bloated stomach. They are also good for the eyes that promote eye health. Furthermore, it's also good for the knees, boosts brain power and contains anti-inflammatory properties.

8. Avoid: Juicing Raw Cabbage, Kale & Broccoli

All the calciferous vegetables, which includes cabbage, kale and broccoli are goitrogenic, meaning they contain substances that suppress thyroid function when consumed raw. These vegetables if had in the form of juice can cause gas, bloating and stomach upset in some people. Though the cruciferous vegetables have wonderful health benefits, avoid having them in the juice form.

9. Good: Acai Berries Juice

Acai berries have several properties that can help prevent arthritis, inflammation, erectile dysfunction, heart disease, obesity and cholesterol. It contains various vitamins and minerals that help in flushing out toxins and boost the immune system; antioxidants, slow down the rate of oxidative damage by free radicals and fats, help reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the body.

10. Good: Prunes Juice

Prunes help in relieving constipation and work best because it's a good source of fibre and contains a natural laxative called sorbitol. The juice is loaded with iron, potassium and antioxidants that prevent the growth of colon cancer, reduce oxidative stress, prevent heart disease, protect against liver disease and strengthen the bones.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: What Is The Best Time To Take Dietary Supplements?