9 Healthy Drinks You Should Drink First Thing In The Morning

What is your morning ritual like? Is it all about taking a quick shower, grabbing a quick bite and rushing quickly for work? If this is your morning routine, you need to bring in some change by drinking something healthy in the morning. This article will tell you what you should drink in the morning.
When you sleep, your body is not supplied with the necessary fluids. Therefore when you get up in the morning, it's essential to hydrate your body with healthy drinks which are not coffee or tea.
The first important morning ritual is to drink a glass of water after waking up. There are other healthy drinks that you can incorporate in your daily morning routine too that won't consume much of your time.
Here is a list of what you should drink in the morning.
1. Jeera Water
2. Ajwain Water
3. Infused Water
4. Coconut Water
5. Vegetable Juice
6. Goji Berry Juice
7. Aloe Vera Juice
8. Ginger Tea
9. Tomato Juice
1. Jeera Water
Jeera or cumin seeds are known for their digestion-boosting properties. It can help stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes and accelerate the digestion process, thereby helping to fight stomach issues. Jeera water is a great energy booster too that improves your energy levels in the morning and wards away sluggishness.
How to make: Add 1 teaspoon of jeera to a cup of water and bring it to a boil. Strain it and drink it in an empty stomach.
2. Ajwain Water
Ajwain or carom seeds have carminative properties due to the presence of thymol, an essential oil that improves digestion, treats acidity and promotes weight loss. Thymol present in carom seeds releases the gastric juices in the stomach, thus accelerating the digestion process.
How to make: Add half a teaspoon of ajwain seeds to 1 cup of water and bring it to a boil. Let it cool, strain and drink it.
3. Infused Water
If you are bored of drinking plain water, why not try adding something like herbs, apple cider vinegar, cucumber or fruits like lemon or oranges to enhance the flavour of the water? Lemons and oranges contain the immune-boosting vitamin C. Apple cider vinegar boosts metabolism, lowers blood pressure and promotes weight loss. Cucumber keeps your body hydrated and flushes out the toxins, and herbs like basil or mint contain antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
How to make: Pour water in a jug, now add any one of the above ingredients and keep it for 2 to 4 hours in the fridge to infuse the flavour.
To save your time in the morning, keep it overnight and remove the ingredient from the water and drink it.
4. Coconut Water
Drinking coconut water in an empty stomach in the morning benefits your health in many ways. It contains lauric acid which helps to boost your immunity, speeds up your metabolism and facilitates weight loss. Coconut water is rich in several vitamins and minerals including electrolytes. It contains two important electrolytes sodium and potassium which are essential to keep you hydrated.
5. Vegetable Juice
Drinking natural juices provide your body with antioxidants and nutrients. The body absorbs nutrients better when vegetables are consumed in the form of juice. Green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale are proven to increase the body's energy levels. Choose veggies high in iron because they help in supplying oxygen to your cells and fight fatigue in the morning.
How to make: Roughly chop the veggies you are using. Add in a blender with some plain water or coconut water.
6. Goji Berry Juice
Goji berries pack a punch of health benefits. Goji berries are one of the most nutritionally dense foods containing several vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and eight essential amino acids. Studies have shown that drinking goji berry juice in the morning increases energy levels, improves athletic performance, decreases fatigue and improves mental focus.
How to make: In a blender, add 1 cup of goji berries and about 600 ml of tender coconut water.
7. Aloe Vera Juice
Aloe vera juice contains anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce gastrointestinal inflammation and is beneficial to those who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome. It helps to fight and cure poor digestion, constipation, acidity and gas and flushes out toxins from the body.
How to make: Slit the aloe vera leaf to extract the white gel. Take 2 tablespoons of the aloe gel and put in a blender. Add 3 cups of water and blend it.
8. Ginger Tea
Sipping on ginger tea in the morning can ease diarrhoea, and stomach discomfort because ginger contains gingerol, a substance with powerful medicinal properties. Furthermore, ginger reduces muscle pain and soreness and drinking it after a morning workout will benefit you.
How to make: Peel and grate the ginger and add in a cup of water. Bring to a boil and add the juice of 1 lemon. Strain and drink it.
9. Tomato Juice
Another great way to start your mornings is to drink a glass of tomato juice. Tomatoes contain about 95 per cent of water that keeps your body hydrated. It also stimulates your digestive system, strengthens the immune system by fighting off infections due to the rich amounts of vitamin A and C. Tomato juice also acts as a great detoxification drink.
How to make: Add 1 diced tomato and 3 cups of water in the blender. Add a few drops of lemon juice and blend until smooth.