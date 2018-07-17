8 Health Benefits Of Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia cambogia is a small fruit which is pumpkin-shaped that grows in India and Southeast Asia. Research suggests that this fruit has a key active ingredient called hydroxycitric acid (HCA) which can help certain people in losing weight. This article will tell you about the benefits of garcinia cambogia.

Besides having a reputation for weight loss, this fruit is used for other health purposes too. For example, its dried rinds are called Malabar tamarind which are used for culinary purpose as well as a flavouring agent.

This fruit is also packed with various vitamins and minerals for promoting better bone health. The dried fruit rind has been used traditionally to treat rheumatism and gastrointestinal complaints.

This tangerine fruit has many health benefits which you shouldn't miss.

Here Are The Health Benefits Of Garcinia Cambogia

1. Eliminates Fatigue

The enzymes that can slow down the body's metabolism make you lazy causing fatigue. Garcinia cambogia eliminates fatigue if consumed regularly. It is due to the hydroxycitric acid (HCA) that converts calories into glycogen which is necessary for building muscles and eliminating fatigue.

2. Lowers Appetite

Garcinia cambogia promotes weight loss by boosting the body's metabolism and lowering appetite. The fruit extracts train your body in such a way that you will consume limited foods at specific times. If you are getting hunger pangs at odd times, have this fruit; it will suppress your appetite.

3. Keeps You Safe From HIV

HIV is a virus that directly attacks your immune system and weakens it over time. But, surprisingly, the properties of this fruit can fight back against a virus. Researchers show that the garcinol compound present in this fruit is what actually destroys the virus.

4. Promotes Weight Loss

Garcinia cambogia benefits weight loss by inhibiting fat absorption in the body. The hydroxycitric acid (HCA) present in the fruit stops the fat from excess dietary calories from being absorbed in the body. The extracts of the fruit may provide significant, yet short-term weight loss.

5. Prevents Cancer

Garcinia cambogia is rich in a phytochemical called xanthones, which may have anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidants and anti-cancer properties. This phytochemical can inhibit the growth of breast and prostate cancer cells.

6. Lowers Cholesterol

Bad cholesterol (LDL) needs to be lowered in the body to keep heart diseases at bay. The fruit garcinia cambogia optimizes cholesterol balance and the compounds of this fruit are known to lower the bad cholesterol levels significantly.

7. Reduces Stress And Depression

Cortisol is a stress hormone which can be regulated by having garcinia cambogia. The presence of hydroxycitric acid (HCA) in this fruit can reduce the levels of cortisol, thereby treating anxiety. Regular consumption of the fruit or its supplements can reduce oxidative stress and improve the functioning of your organs. In addition, the organic compounds of this fruit are helpful in releasing the pleasure hormones of the body. This can contribute in treating long-term depression.

8. Regulates Blood Sugar

People suffering with diabetes should consume this fruit as it will help in controlling blood sugar levels while regulating metabolism. Having the fruit extract will ensure that there are no unexpected spikes in blood sugar levels.

The Side Effects Of Garcinia Cambogia

The common but mild side effects of this fruit include nausea, headache and digestive tract discomfort. In worst cases, it may lead to liver failure.

People suffering with Alzheimer's disease must avoid consuming garcinia cambogia because it increases the level of acetylcholine in the body causing paralysis.

The other side effects are:



Skin rashes.



Brain fog.



Fuzzy or weak feeling.



Low immune function.



Headaches.



Dry mouth and bad breath.



Digestive issues such as diarrhea.



Nausea



Recommended Dosage Of Garcinia Cambogia

The dosage of garcinia cambogia should be 0.5 grams and make sure to have it thrice a day, 30 to 60 minutes prior to a meal.

Note: Before you start with any supplements of this fruit, make sure to consult a physician.

