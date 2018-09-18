7 Incredible Health Benefits Of Parmesan Cheese

Parmigiano-Reggiano, commonly known as parmesan cheese, is one of the healthiest cheeses that are made from cow's milk. It has a sharp, nutty, and slightly salty flavour. The health benefits of parmesan cheese are massive and it is mostly grated on dishes like spaghetti, pizza and Caesar salad.

The rich nutty flavour of the cheese can complement any dish, enhancing certain elements while providing great nutritional value.

Nutritional Value Of Parmesan Cheese

100 g of parmesan cheese contains 431 calories, 29 g of total fat, 88 mg of cholesterol, 1,529 mg of sodium, 125 mg of potassium, 4.1 g of total carbohydrates, 38 g of protein, 865 IU of vitamin A, 1,109 mg of calcium, 21 IU of vitamin D, 2.8 mcg of vitamin B12, 0.9 mg of iron, and 38 mg of magnesium.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Parmesan Cheese?

1. Strengthens the bones and teeth

2. Helps in muscle building

3. Gives a sound sleep

4. Improves vision

5. Aids in the functioning of the nervous system

6. Maintains digestive health

7. Prevents liver cancer