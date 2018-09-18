7 Incredible Health Benefits Of Parmesan Cheese

Parmigiano-Reggiano, commonly known as parmesan cheese, is one of the healthiest cheeses that are made from cow's milk. It has a sharp, nutty, and slightly salty flavour. The health benefits of parmesan cheese are massive and it is mostly grated on dishes like spaghetti, pizza and Caesar salad.
The rich nutty flavour of the cheese can complement any dish, enhancing certain elements while providing great nutritional value.
Nutritional Value Of Parmesan Cheese
100 g of parmesan cheese contains 431 calories, 29 g of total fat, 88 mg of cholesterol, 1,529 mg of sodium, 125 mg of potassium, 4.1 g of total carbohydrates, 38 g of protein, 865 IU of vitamin A, 1,109 mg of calcium, 21 IU of vitamin D, 2.8 mcg of vitamin B12, 0.9 mg of iron, and 38 mg of magnesium.
What Are The Health Benefits Of Parmesan Cheese?
1. Strengthens the bones and teeth
2. Helps in muscle building
3. Gives a sound sleep
4. Improves vision
5. Aids in the functioning of the nervous system
6. Maintains digestive health
7. Prevents liver cancer
1. Strengthens the bones and teeth
Parmesan cheese is high in calcium with 1,109 mg in 100 g, which is enough to strengthen your bones and teeth. It also contains small amounts of vitamin D which works along with calcium to achieve peak bone mass and maintain proper bone health, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Cases in Mineral and Bone Metabolism.
2. Helps in muscle building
Parmesan cheese has a good amount of protein which is required to repair and maintain the tissues and muscles of the body. Protein exists in every cell in your body be it your skin, muscles, organs and glands and it is crucial for your body's regenerative functions and maintenance. Combine parmesan cheese with protein-rich foods to double up your protein intake.
3. Gives a sound sleep
A research study found that consuming parmesan cheese will improve the quality of your sleep because it contains tryptophan which the body uses to help make niacin, serotonin and melatonin. Serotonin is known to give healthy sleep and melatonin gives a happy mood. This reduces your stress levels and keeps you relaxed which makes it easier for you to fall asleep faster.
4. Improves vision
Parmesan cheese contains 865 IU of vitamin A and the vitamin is known for supporting eye health. The human body requires vitamin A for healthy skin and hair, a strong immune system, healthy growth and development and to lower the risk of certain cancers.
According to a study done by the National Eye Institute, taking high levels of antioxidants like vitamin A along with zinc may lower the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration.
5. Aids in the functioning of the nervous system
Another benefit of parmesan cheese is that it aids in the proper functioning of the nervous system. It is due to the presence of vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, that plays a major role in the production of your red blood cells and the functioning of the brain.
6. Maintains digestive health
Parmesan cheese is packed with probiotics and nutrients which are attributed to the development of healthy gut bacteria. A healthy gut effectively fights bacterial infection, improve digestion, and protects you from any digestion-related health conditions ultimately leading to good health.
7. Prevents liver cancer
According to a study from Texas A&M University, parmesan cheese is an aged cheese which contains a compound called spermidine which stops damaged liver cells from replicating. This helps in increasing longevity and prevents liver cancer.
Related Articles
- Top Cheese Recipes | Easy Cheese Recipes | Quick Cheese Recipes
-
- 10 Foods High In Selenium Content
- 10 Foods Not To Eat Past Their Expiry Date
- 9 Ketogenic Diet Foods To Avoid
- 10 High Cholesterol Foods To Avoid
- Top Foods Rich In Calcium
- 11 Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin D
- 10 Food Combinations To Avoid That Can Harm Your Health
- Top Vitamin B5 Rich Foods To Include In Your Diet
- Palak Paneer Recipe | How To Prepare Spinach Cottage Cheese Curry
- Top 12 Vitamin B2 Rich Foods And Their Health Benefits
- 12 Ways To Gain Weight Naturally At Home