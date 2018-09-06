From Weight Loss To Heart Health, Here Are The Benefits Of Collard Greens

Collard greens belong to the cruciferous vegetable family, Cruciferae, which includes kale, bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, turnips, Brussels sprout and rutabaga. The health benefits of collard greens are immense and range from promoting digestive health and heart health to skin and hair health.

Collard greens have large, dark-coloured leaves and an upright stalk that grows up to two feet tall. They grow in northern India, Portugal, Brazil, northern Spain and other parts of the country too.

Nutritional Value Of Collard Greens

100 grams of raw collard greens contain 32 calories, 3 g of protein, 0.6 g of fat, 5 g of total carbohydrate, 0.5 g of sugar, 4 g of dietary fibre, 232 mg of calcium, 0.5 mg of iron, 27 mg of magnesium, 61 mg of phosphorous, 213 mg of potassium, 17 mg of sodium, 35.3 mg of vitamin C, 5,019 IU of vitamin A, and 0.2 mg of vitamin B6.

It also has other essential vitamins and minerals like zinc, folate, vitamin E and vitamin K.

Health Benefits Of Collard Greens

1. Prevents cancer

2. Lowers cholesterol and aids in weight loss

3. Detoxifies the body

4. Good for the digestive system

5. Supports heart health

6. Lowers the risk of bone fracture

7. Keeps skin and hair healthy