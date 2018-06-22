7 Best Nutrition Tips To Have A Healthy Sex Life!

Did you know that having healthy sex regularly reduces the chance of heart attacks by half?

Yes, according to statistics and studies, it has been found that a healthy sex life can have a number of health benefits for the partners, both physiological and mental!

So, when sexual intercourse is supposed to be a lot of fun and also comes with a number of amazing health benefits, the question is, why are many people today unable to have regular sex?

Well, there could be a number of reasons for that problems. Lack of a trusty sexual partner, certain mental ailments like depression which can reduce sex drive, side-effects of certain medications which also reduce sex drive, erectile dysfunction, frigidity, lack of time, stress, etc.

However, if an adult is not able to have regular sex, it could affect his/her mental state in a negative way in the long run.

Just like how diet plays an important role when it comes to general health, even when it comes to sexual health, there are certain diet tips which can help improve sex drive.

So, have a look at some of the nutrition tips which help improve sex drive and make way for a healthy sex life.

1. Balanced Diet

2. Endorphin Boosting Foods

3. Zinc-Rich Foods

4. Avoid Alcohol

5. Cut Down Saturated Fats

6. Quit Smoking

7. Vitamin E

1. Balanced Diet

As we know, a healthy, balanced diet is very important if you want to maintain good health and longevity by preventing diseases. Even to treat and cure many ailments, an appropriate diet is required. Similarly, even when it comes to sex drive, a healthy, nutritious diet can improve the sex drive.

Eating unhealthy foods all the time can cause a lot of hormonal imbalances in the body. Hormonal health is crucial when it comes to sex drive. So, a balanced diet can keep your sexual hormones healthy and thus improve sex drive.

2. Endorphin-boosting Foods

When a person is stressed out, sad or depressed, sex would be the last thing on their mind and it can decrease their sex drive. So, one must make an effort to increase the production of the "feel good" hormones, also known as endorphins in the body, which can make you stress-free and also improve sex drive.

Foods such as fish, leafy greens, dried fruit, shellfish, legumes, fortified grains, etc. can boost the production of endorphins in the body.

3. Zinc-rich Foods

A balanced meal consists of essential nutrients like carbohydrates, fats, protein, vitamin, minerals, etc. Minerals are very important to keep you healthy and some of the main minerals are potassium, zinc, iron, calcium, and so on.

Research studies have found that consuming zinc-rich food can significantly improve libido and enable people to have a healthy sex life. Foods like oysters, seafood, poultry, meat, eggs, milk, beans, etc. are rich in zinc.

4. Avoid Alcohol

It is believed by many people that alcohol enables people to have more sex, as it helps them lose inhibitions. However, the fact is that continuous use of alcohol can eventually have negative effects on the sex drive, especially for men.

Alcohol is known to increase the level of estrogen hormone in men, which can shrink their testes and can also cause erectile dysfunction. So, it is advisable to consume alcohol only occasionally.

5. Cut Down On Saturated Fats

People trying to lose weight or maintain their fitness may be more conscious of avoiding unhealthy, saturated fats in their diet.

However, people having problems in the bedroom must also avoid saturated fats such as pizza, fries, burgers, processed foods, sweets, etc., as saturated fats can form plaque in the blood vessels, preventing the flow of healthy blood to the genitals during sex, thus reducing the performance.

6. Quit Smoking

If you are looking for more reasons to quit smoking, here is another one - smoking can destroy your sex life!

Yes, apart from causing serious health damage and causing psychological addiction, smoking can also cause the build-up of plaque in the arteries and reduce the flow of blood to the genitals during sex, thus causing low libido or erectile dysfunction.

7. Vitamin E

Yet another nutrient which can help boost sex drive and can even treat conditions like erectile dysfunction is vitamin E. Vitamin E is a powerful nutrient which comes with many other health benefits.

Vitamin E is known to supply the flow of healthy blood to the pelvic area and the genitals, thus enabling better sexual performance. Fish, dairy products, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, vegetables, etc., are rich in vitamin E.

