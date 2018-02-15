12 Health Benefits Of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are widely known as saunf, which is mostly eaten at the end of every meal for proper digestion. Saunf, as it is commonly called, is useful for relieving many ailments ranging from congestion to diabetes. Fennel seeds contain powerful antioxidants and phytonutrients, which make them powerful and nutritious.
Did you know fennel seeds are also used in many products for their essence? Mouth fresheners, desserts, and toothpaste contain some amounts of fennel seeds in them.
Fennel seeds have high amounts of essential minerals like copper, potassium, zinc, vitamin C, iron, selenium, manganese and calcium. Apart from their health benefits, fennel seeds are also used in various medicinal purposes and in culinary as well.
The seeds can be found all year around and they are often in the form of processed ground powder or in the form of seeds.
1. Regulates Blood Pressure
Chewing fennel seeds increases the nitrite content in saliva, which aids in keeping the blood pressure levels stable. Fennel seeds are also rich sources of potassium that helps to maintain the water balance in the body, which is essential to control your blood pressure.
2. Reduces Water Retention
Fennel seeds are a natural diuretic and it works wonders in flushing out excess toxins and fluids from the body. This helps in reducing the risk of urinary tract problems and also stimulates perspiration. So, have fennel seeds more often to prevent urinary tract infections.
3. Prevents Anaemia
Iron is present in fennel seeds and it is necessary for the formation of haemoglobin, hence it helps prevent anaemia, and histidine stimulates the production of haemoglobin and also aids in forming various other components in the blood.
4. Promotes Weight Loss
Fennel seeds are rich in fibre that aids weight loss and keeps hunger pangs away. It also helps in decreasing the storage of fat and improves nutrient absorption. You can have fennel tea for burning all the excess fat from your body.
5. Treats Indigestion
Fennel seeds are eaten after meals to prevent indigestion and other stomach-related problems. Fennel seeds stimulate the secretion of digestive and gastric juices that help in decreasing the inflammation of the intestines. It also provides protection from various intestinal troubles.
6. Reduces Heart Diseases
Fennel seeds are a great source of fibre, which helps in maintaining healthy levels of cholesterol in the blood. The seeds lower the bad cholesterol and increase the good cholesterol in the bloodstream. This helps in preventing heart diseases and stroke.
7. Prevents Cancer
Fennel seeds have the ability to protect you from cancer because it contains flavonoids and phenols that inhibit the growth of tumours. Consuming fennel seeds daily can prevent breast cancer and liver cancer as well.
8. Boosts Immunity
Fennel seeds contain vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system, repairs skin tissues and also protects the blood vessels from harmful free radicals. A cup of fennel bulb contains 20 percent of the daily requirement of vitamin C.
9. Improves Menstrual Symptoms
Fennel seeds are very good in relieving menstrual symptoms. The seeds regulate and ease menstruation by regulating the hormonal action in the body, thus acting as a pain reliever and a relaxing agent.
10. Promotes Eye Health
Using fennel seeds in cooking will protect your eyes from inflammation. It is because of the high content of vitamin C and amino acids that helps in taking care of the eyes. The juice of the fennel leaves is also useful in reducing eye irritation and eye fatigue.
11. Treats Respiratory Disorders
Fennel seeds are useful in treating respiratory disorders like cough, chest congestion and bronchitis. It can help in relieving you from phlegm and mucus by eliminating the build-up of phlegm in the nasal passages.
12. Enhances Liver Health
Fennel seeds contain high amounts of selenium, which improves the function of the liver enzymes and further detoxifies it. Having fennel tea or chewing fennel seeds will improve the health of the liver and prevent liver infections.
