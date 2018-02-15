12 Health Benefits Of Fennel Seeds

2. Reduces Water Retention

Fennel seeds are a natural diuretic and it works wonders in flushing out excess toxins and fluids from the body. This helps in reducing the risk of urinary tract problems and also stimulates perspiration. So, have fennel seeds more often to prevent urinary tract infections.

3. Prevents Anaemia

Iron is present in fennel seeds and it is necessary for the formation of haemoglobin, hence it helps prevent anaemia, and histidine stimulates the production of haemoglobin and also aids in forming various other components in the blood.

4. Promotes Weight Loss

Fennel seeds are rich in fibre that aids weight loss and keeps hunger pangs away. It also helps in decreasing the storage of fat and improves nutrient absorption. You can have fennel tea for burning all the excess fat from your body.

5. Treats Indigestion

Fennel seeds are eaten after meals to prevent indigestion and other stomach-related problems. Fennel seeds stimulate the secretion of digestive and gastric juices that help in decreasing the inflammation of the intestines. It also provides protection from various intestinal troubles.

6. Reduces Heart Diseases

Fennel seeds are a great source of fibre, which helps in maintaining healthy levels of cholesterol in the blood. The seeds lower the bad cholesterol and increase the good cholesterol in the bloodstream. This helps in preventing heart diseases and stroke.

7. Prevents Cancer

Fennel seeds have the ability to protect you from cancer because it contains flavonoids and phenols that inhibit the growth of tumours. Consuming fennel seeds daily can prevent breast cancer and liver cancer as well.

8. Boosts Immunity

Fennel seeds contain vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system, repairs skin tissues and also protects the blood vessels from harmful free radicals. A cup of fennel bulb contains 20 percent of the daily requirement of vitamin C.

9. Improves Menstrual Symptoms

Fennel seeds are very good in relieving menstrual symptoms. The seeds regulate and ease menstruation by regulating the hormonal action in the body, thus acting as a pain reliever and a relaxing agent.

10. Promotes Eye Health

Using fennel seeds in cooking will protect your eyes from inflammation. It is because of the high content of vitamin C and amino acids that helps in taking care of the eyes. The juice of the fennel leaves is also useful in reducing eye irritation and eye fatigue.

11. Treats Respiratory Disorders

Fennel seeds are useful in treating respiratory disorders like cough, chest congestion and bronchitis. It can help in relieving you from phlegm and mucus by eliminating the build-up of phlegm in the nasal passages.

12. Enhances Liver Health

Fennel seeds contain high amounts of selenium, which improves the function of the liver enzymes and further detoxifies it. Having fennel tea or chewing fennel seeds will improve the health of the liver and prevent liver infections.