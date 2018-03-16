10 Ways To Clean Up Your Diet For A Healthier Heart

Today, the foods that we get are more worse filled with chemicals and pesticides. This leads to the rising of diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart attack, liver and kidney problems.
Heart disease and stroke are the major causes of death among women. So, it's really important that you keep your heart healthy by eating right, watching your weight, not indulge in smoking and lower your stress levels.
To maintain your heart functioning properly, you need to change your diet by eating clean. Eating clean mainly focuses on eating whole and fresh foods that will make you achieve good health, optimal fitness, and culinary satisfaction.
To help clean up your diet for a healthier heart. Here are the ways to do it, have a look.
1. Make Homemade Granola
Processed foods are filled with added sugar and salt, which is mostly found in breakfast cereals. Granola is a fantastic option, the addition of oats are a great source of fibre, which can help to reduce the bad cholesterol. You can team it up with coconut flakes, almonds or blueberries, which are heart healthy.
2. Get High On Omega-3
Adding omega-3 fatty acids in your diet will reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by 25 percent. Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods like flax seeds, hemp seeds and canola oil. And boost your omega-3 fatty acids by consuming cold water fish like mackerel, salmon, etc.
3. Protein Pulses
Pulses like lentils, dried beans, chickpeas and dried peas are very good for keeping your heart healthy. Also, they are an excellent source of potassium, antioxidants, fibre and anti-inflammatory agents too. You can make dal with lentils or roast some chickpeas to munch on as an evening snack.
4. Go Nuts
Nuts and seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients. The healthy fats present in them along with heart-healthy vitamins and minerals help to lower cholesterol. Nuts also contain heart-boosting magnesium that helps to regulate blood pressure. Include pumpkin seeds, almonds, sunflower seeds, and cashew nuts in your diet.
5. Whole Grains
Whole grains are a good source of antioxidants and fibre. It is recommended to switch to whole grain bread than consuming white bread, which contains little nutritional value. Whole grains offer much more nutritional value, which will help to keep your heart healthy.
6. Limit Your Sugar Intake
According to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, eating too much of sugar can increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes and high blood cholesterol. So, limit your sugar intake by cutting down on sweetened beverages and start drinking plain water or coconut water.
7. Go Green On Vegetables
Eating vegetables every day will definitely keep your heart healthy. Having two handful of vegetables for lunch and dinner will provide your body with heart-boosting antioxidants. You can also add sautéed or boiled vegetables in your salad.
8. Consume Less Meat
A heart-healthy diet can include meat but you should limit the consumption of pork, beef and chicken. Replace the meat products with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and pulses. This will improve your cardiovascular health. However, you can eat meat twice a week.
9. Go For Good Nutrition
Choose foods that are high in nutrients and not just empty calories. Eating nutritious foods would improve your cardiovascular health. You can make yourself a nut trail mix by combining different types of nuts and seeds, which will provide you with protein and heart-healthy fats.
10. Focus On Your Favourite Foods
There must be certain foods that are your favourite. So, here's what you need to do, if you love eating meat. Buy meat which comes from grass-fed cattle and eggs from pasture-raised chickens. But, if you are a vegetarian, buy organic produce.
