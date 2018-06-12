10 Shocking Healthy Food Myths You Didn't Know

Today, there is a major focus on consuming healthy foods, as more and more people are becoming health conscious. These health-conscious people reach out for those products which have 'diet' labelled on them. So, in this article, we will be decoding the 10 healthy food myths.

Keeping yourself healthy and maintaining an optimum level of fitness needs perseverance and hard work. But sometimes, we end up buying unhealthy foods which are termed as 'healthy' and are expensive too.

In a bid to make countless profits, most of these apparently healthy products are manufactured by companies which only want to make more money.

Here is a list of 10 healthy food myths debunked.

1. Avoid Eggs Because Of Their Cholesterol Content

2. The Less Carbohydrates, The Better

3. Eating Brown Bread Is Healthy

4. Multi-grain Biscuits Are healthy

5. Fat-free Foods Are Better Than Full-fat Foods

6. Spicy Foods Give Stomach Ulcers

7. Cold Milk Causes Congestion

8. Energy Bars Give Energy

9. Ready-to-eat Foods Are Healthy

10. Using Margarine Instead Of Butter Will Save Calories

1. Food Myth: Avoid Eggs Because Of Their Cholesterol Content

Healthy Fact: Eggs have gotten a bad name due to their cholesterol content. But, research shows that they don't actually contribute to high cholesterol. In fact, eggs are an excellent source of many important nutrients, including zinc and iron, antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, vitamin D, and the brain-boosting chemical choline. Here's why you should have 2 eggs a day daily.

2. Food Myth: The Less Carbohydrates, The Better

Healthy Fact: Choosing the healthiest carbohydrates, for example, whole grains, is very important for your overall health. Studies have shown that men and women who eat whole grains more often have 20 to 30 per cent less heart disease. Whole grains are packed with carbs, protein, fibre, B vitamins and antioxidants. These help in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, cancer, and obesity.

3. Food Myth: Eating Brown Bread Is Healthy

Healthy Fact: Many people mistake brown bread to be the healthiest than white bread. It is not actually healthy, as experts say that brown bread is made of the same ingredients as white bread, just it has colours added. Some brands add caramel to the bread to bring out the dark brown colour. It is better that you go for whole wheat bread or a whole grain bread.

4. Food Myth: Multi-grain Biscuits Are healthy

Healthy Fact: With the kind of advertisement portrayed for multi-grain biscuits, it makes the consumers believe that they are healthy. But the fact is that multi-grain biscuits are equally bad; this is because they are made very crunchy by adding sugar and fat. The added sugar and fats are actually unhealthy for you.

5. Food Myth: Fat-free Foods Are Better Than Full-fat Foods

Healthy Fact: When manufacturers remove a certain ingredient (fat) from the processed and packaged foods, they tend to replace this ingredient with not-so-healthy ingredients like sugar. The ratio of sugar, salt, and fat is always there in fat-free foods. Nutrition experts advice opting for healthy fats like nuts.

6. Food Myth: Spicy Foods Give Stomach Ulcers

Healthy Fact: It is a fact that spices don't trigger ulcers. Stomach ulcers or any other ulcer is caused by the bacteria Helicobacter pylori. When you have spicy foods, the spices exacerbate an irritable bowel, which people often mistake for an ulcer. Capsaicin, a compound present in chilli peppers helps in losing weight naturally.

7. Food Myth: Cold Milk Causes Congestion

Healthy Fact: Dairy products will not make your cold worse. If you experience common cold, you can drink warm milk. Warm milk when consumed during a cold, can help bring relief from chest congestion, running nose, and coughing.

8. Food Myth: Energy Bars Give Energy

Healthy Fact: Most people who are health conscious have a bite of the energy bar. They believe that energy bars are good for the health but that's actually not true. If you read the labels carefully, these energy bars are rich in sugar, saturated fats, and calories. If your energy bar is yummy to chew, chances are that you are consuming no less than 10 grams of sugar in a single serving of the bar.

9. Food Myth: Ready-to-eat Foods Are Healthy

Healthy Fact: Surely, there's no denying the fact that ready-to-eat foods are the quickest remedy to fulfil your hunger. Most people prefer them because it is easy to make, saves time, and tastes good. These ready-to-eat foods lack in nutrients; the fat and sodium content is higher in them. A person's daily sodium requirement is 1500 mg, but when you are having, for example, ready-to-eat upma, you are consuming 1300 mg of sodium in one meal alone.

10. Food Myth: Using Margarine Instead Of Butter Will Save Calories

Healthy Fact: Butter and margarine have the same amount of calories. However, margarine is made from vegetable oils; some margarines are unhealthy because they contain trans fats, which has an adverse effect on the heart. Instead, choose butter and have it in moderate quantities as it is rich in fat-soluble vitamins, and it lowers heart attack risks compared to margarine.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 9 Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger, Honey, And Turmeric Drink