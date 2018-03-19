10 Juices That Boost Your Immune System

The constant weather change can lead to cold and flu, which can make you sick this season. Any illness, whether bacterial, viral or fungal, shows up in individuals who are susceptible to it. During the cold and flu season, some people experience headaches, feverish chills, fatigue and nausea during the cold and flu season.

If you are suffering with flu, it might last from one to two weeks, but it can linger on much longer. The immune system becomes very weak at this time, as it is constantly active during other times.

When you are sick, it means that your immune system needs a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals to boost your energy and keep you fit. If your immune system is strong, it can build defence in the body, protecting you against germs.

In this article, you will learn which immunity-enhancing nutrient each juice has to provide you with a refreshing boost of energy.

Have a look at the juices that boost your immune system.

1. Apple, Carrot And Orange Juice

Apple, carrots and oranges contain important nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, potassium and folic acid. These fruits are a winning combination for helping your body protect itself and fight off infections.

Grind half-cut apple, half carrot and an orange to prepare this juice.

You could add pepper to this to enhance the taste.

Drink it with breakfast to boost immunity.

2. Tomato Juice Tomato juice contains notable nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, iron and folate. Tomatoes contain high amounts of folate, which help to lower your risk of infections. While making tomato juice, add fresh tomatoes, so that the juice is fresh. 3. Kale, Tomato And Celery Juice Kale, tomato and celeries contain essential nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, iron and fatty acids. Kale is a powerhouse of nutrients, which when added with tomato and celery will provide your body with more of vitamin A. Take 1 cup kale, 1 tomato and few celery leaves.

Grind them in the blender.

You could add pepper to this to enhance the taste. 4. Orange And Grapefruit Juice Oranges and grapefruits are packed with nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, folic acid and zinc. Both these fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C that can protect your immune system from the harmful substances. 5. Beetroot, Ginger, Turmeric And Carrot Juice All these foods contain important nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron and calcium. These root vegetables will help to strengthen your immune system and decrease the inflammatory symptoms in the body. Take 1 cup beetroot, 1slice ginger, and 1 cup of carrot.

Blend them together. 6. Watermelon Juice Watermelons are great for your immune system and contain essential nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium and zinc. Watermelons can also help relieve muscle soreness, which is a common symptom of flu. 7. Strawberry And Mango Juice These healthy fruits have important nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron, and folate. Strawberry and mango juice can satisfy your cravings, apart from strengthening the immune system. The vitamin E in mangoes adds extra antioxidant benefits to enhance the immune system. 8. Strawberry And Kiwi Juice Kiwi and strawberry contain vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6, folate, magnesium, and zinc. This fruit juice is a healthy alternative to packaged drinks. You can make strawberry and kiwi smoothie by adding Greek yogurt to it as well. 9. Spinach, Lettuce And Kale Juice Spinach, kale and lettuce contain notable nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6, iron, and calcium. This green leafy vegetable-based juice is a powerhouse of nutrients for maintaining a strong immune system. 10. Pumpkin Seeds Juice Pumpkin seeds are packed with essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, magnesium, and zinc. Drinking pumpkin seed juice will not only strengthen your immune system, but also it will aid in boosting bone health, urinary health, treating other hair and skin problems, etc.

