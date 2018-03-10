10 Homemade Electrolyte Drinks You Should Try Right Now

Electrolytes play a vital role in the proper health functioning. It is naturally present in the body in the form of calcium, sodium and potassium. But, sometimes due to sweating, because of vigorous workouts and too much of activities, electrolytes get lost.
Electrolytes are lost while you do physical activities. The body faces a shortage of electrolytes during pregnancy too. In the absence of electrolytes, some changes in the body can be noticed such as fast heartbeats, white fingertips and skin.
Electrolytes regulate the muscles, nerve function, maintain the pH of the blood and keep the blood pressure in control. A nutritious diet could provide electrolytes to the body. But, you can also make homemade electrolyte drinks and have these.
Have a look at the homemade electrolyte drinks that you can opt for.
1. Citrus Fruits
Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C. Lemon is an excellent source of electrolytes. Fruits such as orange, lime and grapefruit also work wonders. They contain essential minerals like potassium and calcium and you can have them in the form of a juice as well as raw.
2. Salt Water
Salt helps to keep your body electrically charged and contains minerals like sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium. Salt is an active ingredient that will replenish the lost electrolytes in the body. Sodium is the electrolyte that you lose while sweating.
3. Coconut Water
Coconut water works as an electrolyte replacement drink. Coconut water is refreshing and contains high levels of potassium content. It contains other essential electrolytes too and is a natural way to replenish the lost minerals.
4. Cranberry Drink
Cranberries also help to rejuvenate the depleted electrolyte level. Its sweet and sour taste makes a wonderful electrolyte drink. It is also helpful in cleansing the kidneys and bladder, while detoxifying the lymphatic system.
5. Ginger Drink
After a long workout, you tend to feel exhausted and want to regain energy. Ginger is the drink that will replace the lost electrolytes in the body. It is also helpful in reducing muscle pain due to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.
6. Watermelon Juice
Watermelon contains important electrolytes that are required for proper nerve functioning and heart health, which get depleted through perspiration. Consumption of this fruit juice will enrich the body with vitamins and electrolytes.
7. Salt And Sugar Water
Salt, sugar and water when mixed together will provide electrolytes to the body. This mixture is useful, as it hydrates your body and replaces the lost fluids during perspiration or diarrhoea. You can make a mixture of salt-sugar water after you are tired.
8. Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberries are rich in vitamin C, calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and folate. The berries boost heart health, fight stroke, cancer and depression. Strawberry smoothie would make for a perfect electrolyte drink.
9. Chia Seeds Drink
Chia seeds are rich in calcium, phosphorous and potassium. The seeds are also high in omega-3 fatty acids and dietary fibre. Drinking chia seeds water would replenish the lost electrolytes in the body and prevent the premature ageing of skin.
10. Cucumber Drink
Cucumber is rich in potassium, manganese and magnesium. It is a perfect electrolyte drink that improves memory and protects the nerve cells. It also fights inflammation, reduces cancer risk, manages stress and supports your digestive health.
