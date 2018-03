10 Homemade Electrolyte Drinks You Should Try Right Now

Electrolytes play a vital role in the proper health functioning. It is naturally present in the body in the form of calcium, sodium and potassium. But, sometimes due to sweating, because of vigorous workouts and too much of activities, electrolytes get lost.

Electrolytes are lost while you do physical activities. The body faces a shortage of electrolytes during pregnancy too. In the absence of electrolytes, some changes in the body can be noticed such as fast heartbeats, white fingertips and skin.

Electrolytes regulate the muscles, nerve function, maintain the pH of the blood and keep the blood pressure in control. A nutritious diet could provide electrolytes to the body. But, you can also make homemade electrolyte drinks and have these.

Have a look at the homemade electrolyte drinks that you can opt for.

1. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C. Lemon is an excellent source of electrolytes. Fruits such as orange, lime and grapefruit also work wonders. They contain essential minerals like potassium and calcium and you can have them in the form of a juice as well as raw.