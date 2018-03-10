10 Homemade Electrolyte Drinks You Should Try Right Now

2. Salt Water

Salt helps to keep your body electrically charged and contains minerals like sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium. Salt is an active ingredient that will replenish the lost electrolytes in the body. Sodium is the electrolyte that you lose while sweating.

3. Coconut Water

Coconut water works as an electrolyte replacement drink. Coconut water is refreshing and contains high levels of potassium content. It contains other essential electrolytes too and is a natural way to replenish the lost minerals.

4. Cranberry Drink

Cranberries also help to rejuvenate the depleted electrolyte level. Its sweet and sour taste makes a wonderful electrolyte drink. It is also helpful in cleansing the kidneys and bladder, while detoxifying the lymphatic system.

5. Ginger Drink

After a long workout, you tend to feel exhausted and want to regain energy. Ginger is the drink that will replace the lost electrolytes in the body. It is also helpful in reducing muscle pain due to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

6. Watermelon Juice

Watermelon contains important electrolytes that are required for proper nerve functioning and heart health, which get depleted through perspiration. Consumption of this fruit juice will enrich the body with vitamins and electrolytes.

7. Salt And Sugar Water

Salt, sugar and water when mixed together will provide electrolytes to the body. This mixture is useful, as it hydrates your body and replaces the lost fluids during perspiration or diarrhoea. You can make a mixture of salt-sugar water after you are tired.

8. Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberries are rich in vitamin C, calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and folate. The berries boost heart health, fight stroke, cancer and depression. Strawberry smoothie would make for a perfect electrolyte drink.

9. Chia Seeds Drink

Chia seeds are rich in calcium, phosphorous and potassium. The seeds are also high in omega-3 fatty acids and dietary fibre. Drinking chia seeds water would replenish the lost electrolytes in the body and prevent the premature ageing of skin.

10. Cucumber Drink

Cucumber is rich in potassium, manganese and magnesium. It is a perfect electrolyte drink that improves memory and protects the nerve cells. It also fights inflammation, reduces cancer risk, manages stress and supports your digestive health.

