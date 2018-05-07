10 Health Benefits Of Grape Seeds You Should Know

Who doesn't love eating grapes? Grapes are equally nutritious, and are packed with essential fatty acids, amino acids and powerful flavonoids. But what many people aren't aware is that grape seeds are edible and are rich in powerful antioxidants and natural plant compounds called oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes (OPCs). In this article, we will be writing about the health benefits of grape seeds.

Oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes (OPCs) are well known mostly for their antioxidant activity. This means that the grape seeds may help to destroy free radicals in the body and this in turn may help you prevent premature ageing and certain chronic diseases.

Oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes (OPCs) present in grape seeds demonstrate a host of other beneficial activities in the body, which prevents different health conditions.

Today, grape seed extract is used as a traditional remedy for conditions related to the heart and blood vessels, such as atherosclerosis, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, etc., according to the National Institute of Health and National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Let's have a look at the health benefits of grape seeds.

1. High Blood pressure

Grape seeds are able to protect the blood vessels and arteries from damage, which can lead to high blood pressure and other cardiovascular problems. Moreover, the compounds present in grape seeds are able to stimulate the activity of vitamin C in the body, which will boost collagen production and speed up the repair process of the damaged blood vessels.

2. Boosts The Immune System

The flavonoids present in grape seeds stimulate vitamin C in the body, but the seeds also contain a moderate amount of vitamin E. Vitamin E can help boost the function of the immune system to defend against bacteria and viral pathogens. Also, the antioxidants in the grape seeds are considered 30-50 times more potent than vitamin C.

3. Prevents Swelling (Oedema)

Grape seeds have been found to inhibit leg swelling that can occur during prolonged sitting. This excess storing of fluid in the body can be painful, but the pain can be reduced by eating grape seeds. It regulates fluid transfer and balance between the cells and tissues.

4. Promotes Weight Loss

One of the health benefits of grape seeds is that it helps to promote weight loss. The seeds inhibit fat deposition within the body and lower the level of fat absorption in the body. Eating grape seeds can give you an energetic boost and speed up the metabolism, which can further aid your weight loss efforts.

5. Lowers Cholesterol Levels

The high amounts of flavonoids in grape seeds are responsible for lowering cholesterol levels and improving the balance between HDL and LDL cholesterol. This can reduce the dangers of plaque disposition in the arteries and blood vessels, which will lower your risk of heart attack, stroke, coronary heart diseases, etc.

6. Stimulates Brain Function

The compounds oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes can stimulate cognitive function, that will help improve concentration, memory, retention and mood. This is important for people who are suffering with a risk of Alzheimer's disease and neurodegenerative disease. So, start eating grape seeds for a better cognitive function.

7. Prevents Cancer

Research has shown that consuming grape seeds can minimize the severity of skin cancer and even slow the growth of skin tumour formation. The seeds are also helpful for fighting breast cancer, and prostate cancer. Their effects against free radicals help to stop cellular damage that increases the risk of developing this disease.

8. Protects The Lungs

Grape seeds contain antibacterial and antihistamine effects that help fight allergies, strengthen and protect your lungs to prevent infection and other diseases that can impair their function. Also, eating grape seeds reduces the risk of catching cold and flu and other conditions that are associated with the respiratory system.

9. Contains Anti-inflammatory Properties

Grape seeds contain anti-inflammatory properties and antibacterial properties that could inhibit microbial growth and prevent and treat various types of infections. The presence of anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce the severity of disorders like arthritis, dermatitis, fluid retention, ulcers, sinusitis and urinary tract infections.

How To Eat Seeded Grapes?

You can either have fresh grape seeds or consume grape seed extract or capsules that can be taken regularly. Some best ways to incorporate grape seeds into your diet are:

Smoothies.

Soups.

Cocktails.

Desserts.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Diet Plan And Weight Loss Exercises