10 Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin E That You Need To Include In Your Diet

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin that acts as an antioxidant in the body. It helps in preventing the damage to specific fats that are critical for health. Vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant that interrupts with the propagation of reactive oxygen species and promotes overall health.

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that protects the cells from oxidative stress and it is essential for the body to function normally.

Vitamin E has many functions, which include acting as an enzymatic activity regulator that plays a role in smooth muscle growth and it also affects gene expression and contributes to eye and neurological health.

If your body doesn't get enough of vitamin E-rich foods, you may suffer from vitamin E deficiency. So, consume vitamin E-rich foods to prevent vitamin deficiency.

Here is a list of 10 foods that are rich in vitamin E, which you need to include in your diet more often.

1. Wheat Germ Oil

Wheat germ oil has a high content of vitamin E among all the plant oils. 100 grams of wheat germ oil contains 996 percent of vitamin E. Other plant oils rich in vitamin E are sunflower oil, cotton seed oil, olive oil and coconut oil.

2. Almonds When we think of the foods rich in vitamin E, we automatically think of almonds, isn't it? Almonds are the richest sources of vitamin E and they are also rich in fibre that aids in digestion and prevents any digestive issues. 3. Peanut Butter Peanut butter is a little high in calories and rich in vitamin E. It also contains fibre that aids in weight loss and also being rich in magnesium, it helps in building bones. One serving of peanut butter will provide 116 percent of vitamin E. 4. Hazelnuts Hazelnuts are rich in vitamin E and folate. Vitamin E aids in cell and energy metabolism, while folate helps in DNA synthesis and repair. Hazelnuts are also a rich source of magnesium, calcium and potassium. 5. Avocado Avocado is one of the healthiest and the most delicious vitamin E-rich foods. It is one of the creamiest fruits that offers a good amount of monounsaturated fatty acids. 1 whole avocado will provide 10 percent of vitamin E. 6. Red And Green Bell Peppers Red and green bell peppers contain two types of antioxidants that contribute to eye health. Green and red bell peppers also contain iron and are rich in vitamin C, both of which prevent anaemia. 7. Turnip Greens Though turnip greens taste a little bitter, they have a great share of vitamin E and several other vital nutrients. Vitamin E present in turnip greens promotes hair and skin health and provides 8 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin E. 8. Dried Apricot Dried apricots contain vitamin E and moderate amounts of edible fibre. The fibre in apricots aids in cholesterol regulation and digestion, whereas vitamin E enhances hair and skin health. Dried apricots contain 28 percent of vitamin E. 9. Broccoli Broccoli is one of the healthiest foods on the planet and the healthiest vitamin E-rich foods. Broccoli is also rich in vitamin C, and vitamin K, which aid in skin and bone health, respectively. 91 grams of broccoli contains 4 percent of vitamin E. 10. Kiwi Kiwi is a rich source of vitamin E and vitamin C that help in boosting immunity and in treating insomnia by inducing sleep. 177 grams of kiwi contains 13 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin E.

