10 Best Drinks To Have During Navratri

Navratri is that time of the year when people from North India indulge in prayers and worship Goddess Durga. This is a nine-day-long celebration, wherein many people observe fasts. It is not only for spiritual reasons but also to cleanse and detoxify their body.
When it comes to Navratri fasting, sabudana, makhana, and fruits are mostly eaten during this time. Many kind of drinks are also included, which are not only healthy but filling at the same time.
During fasting, one can include a lot of fasting drinks and fluids in between their meals to keep themselves hydrated and energized. You can consume many seasonal fruits and vegetables, which can be blended beautifully into smoothies and shakes.
We bring to you some of the best drinks to have during Navratri, which will cool you down.
Read on to know more about the best drinks to have during Navratri.
1. Watermelon Mint Juice
Watermelon is a great summer fruit and it is made up of 90 percent of water. Mint leaves have a cooling and refreshing effect on the body. So, when mint and watermelon are combined together, it makes for a perfect Navratri drink.
2. Mango Lassi
Mango lassi is made from ripe, sweet mangoes, yogurt and cardamom powder. Mango lassi is a great summer drink to have during Navratri. Because mango and yogurt contain certain nutrients that can provide your body with the right dose of energy. It also helps in controlling hunger pangs.
3. Chikoo Milkshake
Chikoo milkshake is made by blending chikoos, milk, and sugar. You can have this drink during fasting. This drink will keep your tummy full for a longer period of time.
4. Grape Juice
Grapes have a lot of water content in them. The fruits will keep your body well hydrated. And grapes also contain a good amount of vitamins and minerals to boost your body during fasting. So, you can try having grape juice during fasting.
5. Papaya Muskmelon Juice
Papaya is eaten during a weight loss diet. But, the ripe papaya also is a perfect fruit to have during fasting in Navratri. Muskmelons contain high amounts of vitamin B, which will provide your body with substantial energy. Blend them together to make a yummy nutritious drink for the fast.
6. Kesari Doodh (Kesar Milk)
Kesari doodh or kesari milk as it is called, is another drink which you can have during the Navratri fasting. This milk beverage has been a traditional drink since ancient times. It is made by using saffron, cardamom and milk.
7. Almond Milkshake
Almond milkshake is another drink to have during Navratri. Do you know why? Because almond milk is loaded with nutty almonds along with cardamom and milk. The protein content in almonds will give you an instant energy boost.
8. Coconut Water With Lemon And Honey
You must be wondering how this drink will help during Navratri fasting, isn't it? Well, coconut water contains electrolytes that will give an instant energy boost to the body. It will also keep your body hydrated. Add a dash of lemon and honey to it for a soothing experience.
9. Banana And Honey Smoothie
Banana contains many important minerals like potassium, magnesium, manganese, etc. Bananas are very good when it comes to filling your tummy up and warding away hunger pangs. Take a bunch of bananas in a blender, and add a dash of honey to it.
10. Buttermilk
Buttermilk is a widely consumed drink during the summer season. It is also a great drink to have during the Navratri fasting. Buttermilk helps balance your body temperature and is a healthy drink to have during the summer season, and hence can also be had during the fast for a quick boost of energy.
