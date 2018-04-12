10 Best Detox Soups To Have This Summer

The temperature might be climbing outside, but that doesn't mean you can't eat your favourite foods. A comforting food like a bowl of delicious soup can keep your body cool as well. For example, a chilled melon and lavender soup is what can cool your body off. So, here's some of the detox soups to have this summer.

Soups, especially detox soups, will cool off your body when you are feeling the heat and stroke in the smouldering summer sun. Detox soups will also cleanse your body during the summer and keep your body hydrated.

Chilled soups are quite filling and are filled with flavour and nutrients and they are easy to prepare. Unlike smoothies and juices, chilled soups are filled with satiating fibre to keep hunger at bay.

So, here's a list of some of the detox soups to have this summer.

1. Green Detox Soup

Green detox soup can be made with peas, spinach, sweet potatoes and leeks. These vegetables will keep your body cool and your stomach cool as well. You can add in vegetables like cucumber, parsley or avocado. Also, you add your favourite vegetables you like. These veggies will help in your body's natural cleansing and detoxification process. Blending your greens in blended green soup breaks down the tough cell membranes, so that your system can make immediate use of them.

2. Chilled Cream Of Basil Soup

You might be thinking adding cream in soups can lead to weight gain. But using cashew paste as the cream will not add in much of your weight gain. Cashew sauce makes a wonderfully filling and creamy base but make sure to soak raw cashews for a few hours or overnight before blending it. Basil is the main ingredient in soups during summers due to its remarkably refreshing flavour. Spinach with its wonderful health benefits makes this soup delicious and healthy too.

3. Tomato & Strawberry Soup

Though tomato and strawberry combination might seem a little weird, this soup hits the perfect note between sweet and savoury. This soup being rich in flavours is an excellent way to make your lunch a healthier endeavour. Strawberries and tomatoes contain high amounts of antioxidants and the refreshing mint and crisp cucumber adds a dose of hydration.

4. Chilled Kiwi & Mango Soup

This soup contains mangoes, which are loaded with vitamin C, vitamin A, folate, vitamin B6, carbohydrates, fat and protein. On the other hand, kiwi has fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, protein, carbohydrates and fat. You can add a dash of mint to your soup to make it chilled. These few ingredients are enough to make your soup chilled this summer. You can serve the soup with whole grain toast along with peanut butter or add some Greek yogurt to it.

5. Beetroot Soup

The beauty of chilled beetroot soup is that you can get the true effect of the colourful hues of vegetables. Beetroot has a loud magenta colour and contains magnificent vitamins and minerals such as protein, phosphorous, zinc, vitamin B6, magnesium, copper, potassium, manganese and also significant amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium and iron. You can add onions, garlic and cucumbers to the soup to balance out the naturally sweet flavour of the beetroot.

6. Strawberry & Coconut Soup With Mint

If you want a dash of sweetness in your soup, then this strawberry, coconut soup will be perfect. You've always tried sweet corn soup, why not try something new this summer? Puréed strawberry is the main ingredient and the addition of low-fat coconut milk infuses a sweeter and nutty flavour. Strawberries are an excellent source of vitamin C and coconut milk milk has heart-healthy fats. This is a healthy and quick alternative to other chilled treats!

7. Chilled Potato Soup

What about having a chilled potato soup this summer? This soup has many interesting ingredients like dill, green onions, ham, eggs and of course potatoes. Potatoes, ham and eggs make the soup more filling because they are rich in protein. To make the soup more tasty and healthy, add Greek yogurt to cut down the fat, and avoid using any sour cream.

8. Thai Soup

Thai soup is not only delicious but it only takes a few minutes to prepare. Into the Thai soup go ingredients like yellow tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers and shallots, which makes it more nutrient-dense and colourful. In addition, fish sauce, lemon grass, coconut milk and chilli paste infuse it with classical Thai flavours. You can serve the soup with shrimp and red pepper flakes if you want.

9. Chilled Melon & Lavender Soup

This cold soup makes it one of the best soups to have this summer. Melon makes for a refreshing and hydrating base and edible lavender has a calming and soothing effect on the body. Shredded coconut lends an impressively unique flavour to the soup. Top the soup with blueberries due to their high amounts of antioxidants and waist-slimming powers.

10. Asparagus, Spinach & Quinoa Soup

The superfood quinoa contains magnesium, manganese, folate, fibre, carbohydrates, protein, calories and essential vitamins and minerals. Quinoa is great for keeping your stomach full for a longer period of time and aids in digestion and keeps stomach-related problems at bay. Add asparagus and spinach to your soup to make it a low-calorie soup.

