10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Lassi

Everyone loves to drink lassi which refreshes your body instantly whether you drink it during summer season or winter season. Lassi is a refreshing drink which is loved and relished by many people across India.
From sweet to salty, there are many variations of lassi and it tastes the best when garnished with dry fruits. Additional flavours are also added like rose syrup, mango, kesar or khus khus to enhance the flavour.
Lassi is an age-old drink, which is full of nutrition because it is made by churning the curd. It contains B-complex vitamins, calcium, potassium, phosphorous and folic acid.
Lassi is filled with innumerable number of beneficial bacteria that help in digestion and kill the harmful viruses.
Lassi is a popular drink in Punjab, which is paired with their local dishes. It provides your body with bulk muscles and protein.
Now, read on to know more about the health benefits of drinking lassi.
1. Aids Digestion
Lassi is made by churning yogurt, which is quite beneficial for the digestion process. Lassi is very light on the stomach and contains good bacteria that are necessary for lubricating the intestines and aid in digestion. This is why lassi is drunk after a meal.
2. Prevents Stomach Problems
If ever you suffer from constipation or bloating don't think twice before drinking a glass of lassi. Lassi is healthy and an organic drink that can prevent stomach bloating and constipation. So, keep away your stomach problems by drinking a glass of lassi.
3. Good Source Of Probiotics
Consuming lassi influences the growth of healthy bacteria and reduces the growth of bad bacteria in your gut. Lassi contains probiotics that help to reduce bad cholesterol level in the body. Happy drinking a glass full of lassi!
4. Helps In Weight Loss
Lassi is a popular drink among the weight-conscious people. It is often included as a part of the weight loss diet because it contains all the nutrients and is low in calories. Lassi helps in burning belly fat, which usually covers the inside walls of the stomach.
5. Boosts Immune System
Include lassi in your diet to boost up your immune system. It is due to its rich source of lactic acid and vitamin D that lassi is known to be really healthy. This helps to strengthen the immune system to a great extent and prepares the body to combat diseases.
6. Improves Bone Health
Lassi is rich in calcium, which is an excellent way to make your bones stronger. Drinking lassi more often will improve your overall bone and dental health to a great extent. It will keep your bones strong and healthy.
7. Lowers Blood Pressure
Regular consumption of lassi can normalize the high blood pressure of the body. Lassi contains potassium and riboflavin that remove excess toxins from your body and boost the immune system, thereby lowering blood pressure.
8. Best For Acidity
Lassi is prepared with curd which is perfect for soothing the stomach. After consuming buttermilk, it washes down the spices of the food and calms an inflamed stomach lining. Lassi helps the stomach to get rid of the acids that cause indigestion and heartburn.
9. It is A Natural Anti-Ageing Drink
Lassi has a high quantity of AHA or lactic acid and is used extensively by the cosmetic industry. Drinking lassi will improve your skin texture and make you look more youthful. The lactic acid in lassi removes freckles and blemishes from the skin.
10. It Fights Body Heat
Lassi is a cool and refreshing drink, which reduces the heat of the body. And that is one of the reasons it is mostly drunk during the summer time. Lassi is rich in electrolytes, which can easily fight dehydration in the body. Drinking lassi daily will keep your body heat in check.
