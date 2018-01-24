10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Lassi

Everyone loves to drink lassi which refreshes your body instantly whether you drink it during summer season or winter season. Lassi is a refreshing drink which is loved and relished by many people across India.

From sweet to salty, there are many variations of lassi and it tastes the best when garnished with dry fruits. Additional flavours are also added like rose syrup, mango, kesar or khus khus to enhance the flavour.

Lassi is an age-old drink, which is full of nutrition because it is made by churning the curd. It contains B-complex vitamins, calcium, potassium, phosphorous and folic acid.

Lassi is filled with innumerable number of beneficial bacteria that help in digestion and kill the harmful viruses.

Lassi is a popular drink in Punjab, which is paired with their local dishes. It provides your body with bulk muscles and protein.

Now, read on to know more about the health benefits of drinking lassi.

1. Aids Digestion

Lassi is made by churning yogurt, which is quite beneficial for the digestion process. Lassi is very light on the stomach and contains good bacteria that are necessary for lubricating the intestines and aid in digestion. This is why lassi is drunk after a meal.