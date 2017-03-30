Health Benefits Of Ugadi Neem And Jaggery Ugadi Nutrition oi-Chandana Rao

As we know the festival of Ugadi signifies the beginning of a new year and is celebrated with glory, in most parts of India, especially the south. Each festival in India has a special meaning and certain dishes are prepared accordingly. This year the festival will be celebrated on 25 March.

During Ugadi, people wake up early in the morning, have a shower, perform the rituals and pray to the Lord. After which, they consume a mixture of neem leaves and jaggery, which would have been prepared.

Consuming the mixture of neem and jaggery is a tradition which is strictly followed by those who celebrate Ugadi.

The significance of this mixture is that basic essence of life itself, which is a combination of bitter and sweet!

Neem is bitter in nature, while jaggery is sweet.

So, while consuming this mixture, people are reminded that life is a mixture of good experiences and bad ones, both of which must be faced with equal strength.

So, here are some of the health benefits of the Ugadi neem and jaggery mixture.

1. Detoxifies The System As the neem leaves contain enzymes that can flush out all the toxins and waste from your body, this mixture acts as a natural detox. 2. Kills Stomach Worms The strong enzymes present in neem have the ability to kill the harmful microorganism and worms that grow in your stomach, thus preventing many diseases. 3. Aids Weight Loss As the mixture of neem and jaggery can improve your metabolism and your body's capacity to burn fat cells, it can aid weight loss. 4. Prevents Ulcers This combination of neem and jaggery has gastro-protective elements that can prevent stomach ulcers and even treat them. 5. Protects Skin The mixture of neem and jaggery, contains powerful antioxidants, which can help protect your skin against UV radiation and free radical damage. 6. Heals Wounds As this homemade mixture has anti-inflammatory properties, it can treat wounds and heal them much quickly. 7. Improves Immunity The antioxidants in the mixture of neem and jaggery have ability to boost your immunity and keep you safe against common diseases.